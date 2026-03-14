Chiefs with Commanding 4-0 Win over T-Birds, Esler Ties League-Lead with Five Shutouts

Published on March 14, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release









Spokane Chiefs' Carter Esler on the ice

(Spokane Chiefs) Spokane Chiefs' Carter Esler on the ice(Spokane Chiefs)

Spokane, WA - The Chiefs opened up the Numerica Veterans Arena doors early on Friday night for the Bud Light Law Enforcement Exhibition Game featuring players from Spokane Police Department, Spokane Sheriff's Department, Spokane County Corrections, WA State Corrections, Fish and Wildlife, and the FBI.

The Chiefs faced off with the Seattle Thunderbirds in the main event Friday night, for the first of three matchups down the final stretch of the season. Before the game, Spokane honored the host family billets that provide a home away from home for the Chiefs players.

The first period was a defensive battle, with Spokane leading the shot count 13-7.

11 minutes into the second period Owen Martin tapped it in on the power play with the setup from Sparks and Wormald to open the scoring.

The Chiefs came out hot to start the third, with Coco Armstrong fueling the fire 25 seconds into the period. Armstrong's snipe was his 23rd of the season, with help from Oremba and McIsaac.

Martin netted again just14 seconds after Armstrong, to score his 24th goal of the season with apples going to Sparks and Wormald.

Spokane's fourth goal was scored at 5:36 of the third and was credited to Gavin Burcar, from Gillespie and Mayes. It was Burcar's sixth goal of the season and marked his second straight game with a point.

The Chiefs closed out the third to keep the final score 4-0 and secure their 5th straight win at home.

With 21 saves, Carter Esler tied the league-lead with his fifth shutout of the season and earned second star. Owen Martin earned first star of the game with two goals while Tyus Sparks secured third star with two assists.

The Chiefs are back on the road tomorrow to face the Tri-City Americans at 6:05 PM on SWX and Victory+.

Spokane will return home on Saturday, March 21 for the Miller Lite Turn Back The Clock Night and Jersey Sweepstakes. Doors will open at 5 PM with puck drop scheduled for 6:05 PM. The Chiefs will be wearing specialty retro jerseys to be auctioned off with a portion of proceeds benefitting Big Table Spokane.

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Western Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

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