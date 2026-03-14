Duguay Delivers Late as Hawks Edge Americans

Published on March 14, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Jordan Duguay netted two goals, including the game-winner, while Nathan Free added his 28th of the season, and Ondřej Štěbeták stood tall in net as the Winterhawks defeated the Americans 3-2.

Game #64: Portland (3) vs. Tri-City (2)

SOG: POR (36) - TC (32)

PP: POR (0/1) - TC (1/3)

Saves: Štěbeták (30) - Wendt (33)

COMPLETE BOX SCORE

SCORING:

POR - Jordan Duguay (21) from Ryan Miller

POR - Nathan Free (28) from Sam Spehar and Nathan Brown

TC - Gavin Garland (15) from Jesse McKinnon and Connor Dale

TC - Cruz Pavao (20) from Jakub Vanecek and David Krcal (power play)

POR - Jordan Duguay (22) from Alex Weiermair and Will McLaughlin

GAME SUMMARY:

The Winterhawks hit the ice in Portland on Friday night, and with both teams battling for crucial points, a combined 27 shots were turned aside in a scoreless opening period thanks to strong goaltending on both ends.

Portland broke through 8:41 into the second period when Ryan Miller powered through center ice and fired a shot that bounced to Jordan Duguay crashing the net, giving the Hawks a 1-0 lead. Nine minutes later, Nathan Free capitalized on a bounce off the boards, skating in from the left circle and roofing his shot to send Portland into the intermission ahead 2-0.

The Tri-City Americans pushed back in the third, scoring at 9:17 to cut the deficit before adding another with under five minutes remaining to tie the game. A late penalty put Portland down a man, but Ondřej Štěbeták came up with key saves to keep the game level. With overtime looming, Alex Weiermair flipped the puck toward the net from the near boards, and Duguay pounced on the rebound, sliding home his second goal of the night with just four seconds remaining to give the Winterhawks a dramatic 3-2 victory.

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks hit the road for a quick trip north to face the Seattle Thunderbirds at the accesso ShoWare Center before returning home on Sunday to host the Everett Silvertips at 4 p.m.

Reminder, you can watch all Portland Winterhawks games on Victory+ for free all season long! Click here to visit the Winterhawks hub or download the Victory+ app on your smartphone or connected device.

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Western Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

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