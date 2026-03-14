Game Preview: Vees at Silvertips

Published on March 14, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release







The Penticton Vees are on the road in Everett for the second half of a home-and-home with the Silvertips. Puck drop is 6:05PM.

Catch all the action on Victory+, Summit 800 AM and Summit 98.5 Summerland.

The Vees (41-14-5-4) and Silvertips played an exciting opening 20 minutes that ended 1-1 last night. The Silvertips came out flying in the second, scoring four straight goals on their way to a 6-3 victory. Brittan Alstead hit the 20 goal mark with two last night and Ethan Weber added the other.

The Silvertips enter Saturday's matchup 53-7-2-1 on the year. They sit in first in the Western Conference and can clinch the WHL regular season title with a win tonight. Everett is 9-1-0-0 in their last 10 games and have won eight straight entering tonight.

Vees Player to Watch: F Brittan Alstead: Alstead enters tonight's game on a four game point streak. He became the sixth Vees player to hit 20 goals last night and is fifth on the Vees in points with 52 this season.

Fast Fact: Ryden Evers leads the WHL in faceoffs won (890/1496, 59.5%).

HEAD TO HEAD: This is the final meeting this season between the Vees and Silvertips. Penticton is 1-2 against Everett on the season, head-to-head. All three games so far have been won by the road team.

2025-26 Scoring Leaders:

Vees:

Jacob Kvasnicka- 81 points (35g, 46a)

Ryden Evers- 71 points (32g, 39a)

Brady Birnie- 69 points (22g, 47a)

Matteo Danis- 54 points (28g, 26a)

Brittan Alstead- 52 points (20g, 32a)

Silvertips

Matias Vanhanen- 84 points (19g, 65a)

Julius Miettinen- 72 points (31g, 41a)

Carter Bear- 70 points (35g, 35a)







Western Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

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