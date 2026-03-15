Oil Kings Finish Homestand Strong with Win over Wheat Kings

Published on March 14, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings had a strong finish to their six-game homestand on Saturday night as they defeated the Brandon Wheat Kings 3-1.

In the first, the Oil Kings would get the opening marker in what was a back-and-forth period. Blake Fiddler was able to open the scoring with his 11th of the year. Both teams had great chances with both goaltenders making saves in the frame that saw the shots at 14-13 in favour of Edmonton.

Another high paced second period saw the Oil Kings add one more goal on the board, late in the frame on a powerplay from Aaron Obobaifo who jammed one home to make it 2-0 after 40 minutes. Edmonton seemed to have the momentum in that frame outshooting the Wheat Kings 16-7.

In the third, Lukas Sawchyn added one for the Oil Kings at the 6:40 mark. The 3-0 score would hold until late in the third when Brandon broke the shutout bid with less than two minutes to go on a powerplay to make it 3-1.

The Oil Kings held on from their as they conclude their homestand with a 5-1-0-0 record. Edmonton was 1-for-5 on the powerplay in the game and 5-for-6 on the penalty kill. Ethan Simcoe was excellent in his first start since March 1 as he made 28 saves in the win.

Edmonton will visit Calgary tomorrow.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

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