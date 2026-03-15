Oil Kings Finish Homestand Strong with Win over Wheat Kings
Published on March 14, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings had a strong finish to their six-game homestand on Saturday night as they defeated the Brandon Wheat Kings 3-1.
In the first, the Oil Kings would get the opening marker in what was a back-and-forth period. Blake Fiddler was able to open the scoring with his 11th of the year. Both teams had great chances with both goaltenders making saves in the frame that saw the shots at 14-13 in favour of Edmonton.
Another high paced second period saw the Oil Kings add one more goal on the board, late in the frame on a powerplay from Aaron Obobaifo who jammed one home to make it 2-0 after 40 minutes. Edmonton seemed to have the momentum in that frame outshooting the Wheat Kings 16-7.
In the third, Lukas Sawchyn added one for the Oil Kings at the 6:40 mark. The 3-0 score would hold until late in the third when Brandon broke the shutout bid with less than two minutes to go on a powerplay to make it 3-1.
The Oil Kings held on from their as they conclude their homestand with a 5-1-0-0 record. Edmonton was 1-for-5 on the powerplay in the game and 5-for-6 on the penalty kill. Ethan Simcoe was excellent in his first start since March 1 as he made 28 saves in the win.
Edmonton will visit Calgary tomorrow.
Western Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026
- Americans Eliminated from Playoff Contention with Loss to Spokane - Tri-City Americans
- T-Birds Go Overtime to Beat Portland - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Americans Drop Lopsided Game To Spokane - Tri-City Americans
- Wheat Kings End Alberta Trip with Loss in Edmonton - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Vees Drop Contest in OT to Silvertips - Penticton Vees
- Thunderbirds Deny Winterhawks in Overtime - Portland Winterhawks
- Power Play Pushes Prince George to 5-0 Defeat of Wild Saturday - Wenatchee Wild
- Vojtech Cihar Records First Career Hat-Trick in Rockets' 5-1 win over Blazers - Kelowna Rockets
- Tigers Come Back to Beat Hurricanes, 6-5, in Overtime - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Broncos Drop Final Meeting with Blades - Swift Current Broncos
- Oil Kings Finish Homestand Strong with Win over Wheat Kings - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Martin, Petr Combine for 7 Points as Chiefs Clinch Playoff Berth in Dominant Win at Tri-City - Spokane Chiefs
- Tabashniuk Shines with 53 Saves as Pats Drop 2-1 Shootout Decision to Raiders - Regina Pats
- Bill Wilms Recognized with 2025-26 Bob Ridley Award for Media Excellence - WHL
- Wenatchee Wild Alumnus Griebel Signs with ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen - Wenatchee Wild
- Game Preview: Cougars vs. Wild - Prince George Cougars
- Game Preview: Vees at Silvertips - Penticton Vees
- Game Preview: Game 66 vs. Hurricanes - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Chiefs Seek Sixth Win vs Ams this Season on Road Saturday - Spokane Chiefs
- Oil Kings Finish Home Stand against Wheat Kings - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Game Day Hub: March 14 at Seattle - Portland Winterhawks
- Vees Fall to Silvertips - Penticton Vees
- Conway Stops 30 as Wild Drop 1-0 Decision at Prince George Friday - Wenatchee Wild
- Chiefs with Commanding 4-0 Win over T-Birds, Esler Ties League-Lead with Five Shutouts - Spokane Chiefs
- Weston Earns First Career Win in OT Victory over Blades - Swift Current Broncos
- T-Birds Shut out in Spokane - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Cougars Hit 40-Win Plateau with 1-0 Win over Wenatchee - Prince George Cougars
- Royals Score 4 Third Period Goals in Win over Giants - Vancouver Giants
- Rockets Cruise Past Blazers, 4-1 - Kelowna Rockets
- Preview: Americans vs Chiefs - March 14, 2026 - Tri-City Americans
- Duguay Delivers Late as Hawks Edge Americans - Portland Winterhawks
- Vees Fall to Silvertips - Penticton Vees
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Edmonton Oil Kings Stories
- Oil Kings Finish Homestand Strong with Win over Wheat Kings
- Oil Kings Finish Home Stand against Wheat Kings
- Sotheran Commits to University of Nebraska-Omaha for 26/27 Season
- Strong Special Teams Leads Oil Kings to Hockey Hooky Win over Wild
- Oil Kings Host Wild for Breakfast Battle at Rogers Place