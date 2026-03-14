Rockets Cruise Past Blazers, 4-1

Published on March 14, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release









Kelowna Rockets on game night

(Kelowna Rockets) Kelowna Rockets on game night(Kelowna Rockets)

The Kelowna Rockets beat the Kamloops Blazers for the third straight time this season Friday night. The Rockets scored at least one goal in each period and held Kamloops to just one goal in the 4-1 win. The victory also extended their strong stretch of play and earned another important two points in a tight Western Conference race. Kelowna controlled much of the game, outshooting Kamloops 40-31 while receiving a standout performance from goaltender Harrison Boettiger, who stopped 30 shots to earn first-star honours.

GAME SUMMARY

The Rockets opened the scoring midway through the first period when Tij Iginla (41) deflected a pass from Mazden Leslie off his skate and into the net to make it 1-0. That goal ended up being the only one of the period, and the Rockets took a 1-0 lead into intermission.

Kelowna wasted little time adding to their lead early in the second period. Just 38 seconds into the frame, Shane Smith (32) scored on the powerplay after taking a centering pass from Iginla in the slot, beating Logan Edmonstone to make it 2-0. Goaltender Harrison Boettiger was also credited with the secondary assist on the play. The assist gives Boettiger his first ever point streak with two assists in as many games.

The Rockets struck again 1:43 later when Keith McInnis (10) extended the lead to 3-0. Dawson Gerwing set up McInnis all alone with a beautiful cross-ice feed.

Kamloops got on the board late in the second period when Josh Evaschesen (31) scored at 19:32 to cut the deficit to 3-1 heading into the final frame.

Kelowna sealed the win late in the third period on another powerplay opportunity when Leslie (18) scored at 17:42 to put the game to bed.

Iginla & Leslie both finished the night with a goal and an assist, with Cihar adding two assists in the victory.

Goaltender Harrison Boettiger continued his excellent play for the Rockets, stopping 30 of 31 shots in the victory.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Shots on Goal: Kelowna 40 | Kamloops 31

Power Play: Kelowna 2/7 | Kamloops 0/4

Faceoffs: Kelowna 46 | Kamloops 35

UP NEXT

Kelowna and Kamloops wrap up their home-and-home series tomorrow night at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:00 PM. The game is available for free on Victory+ and 104.7 The Lizard.

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Western Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

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