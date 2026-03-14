T-Birds Shut out in Spokane
Published on March 14, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Seattle Thunderbirds News Release
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Seattle Thunderbirds six game point streak was snapped by the Spokane Chiefs, 4-0, Friday at Numerica Veterans Arena. Seattle's busy weekend continues with a pair of games at home at the accesso ShoWare Center. The Thunderbirds host the Portland Winterhawks Saturday at 6:05 p.m., then close out the weekend Sunday at 5:05 p.m. versus the Vancouver Giants.
Seattle (27-27-5-4) was only down a goal heading into the final period but promptly surrendered two goals in the first forty seconds and in the blink of an eye were trailing by three.
"Not a good enough effort to win at this time of year," expressed head coach Matt O'Dette of the loss. "The first forty minutes we weren't at our best but there was an opportunity to push in the third. But the first couple minutes weren't good and we were chasing the game big time."
It was a scoreless game until the midway point of the second period when Spokane converted on a power play. The Chiefs would win the special teams battle on the night, converting on one of two second period opportunities with the man advantage and killing off all three of the T-Birds power play chances.
Still it was the two goals early in the third that turned the tide. "Not defending the rush, not backchecking, not picking up guys," said O'Dette of the poor start to the final period. "Every play matters. Any play can be the difference in the game. Two miscues to start the third and the game's out of reach."
The Chiefs would add a fourth goal five minutes later to finish off the scoring.
The Thunderbirds were held to just twenty shots on the night and had only thirteen midway through the third. "We were looking for the super nice play," explained O'Dette of the lack of chances. "Sometimes you have to put it to the net first to create a second and third chance. Then you have to make an effort to get to the net for rebounds. Execution was a factor. We couldn't transition the puck well. We couldn't win our face offs and gain any zone advantages"
With the loss Seattle fell back into a tie with Victoria for eighth place in the Western Conference playoff chase.
T-BIRDS EXTRAS
The T-Birds have now gone 93 minutes since their last goal.
The Thunderbirds still have two games remaining against Spokane, next Friday at home and then back to Spokane to close out the regular season, Sunday March 22nd.
Antonio Martorana returned to the T-Birds lineup after missing four games due to a suspension.
Boxscore: Seattle Thunderbirds at Spokane Chiefs - Friday, March 13, 2026
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