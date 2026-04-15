Wenatchee Wild Announce Fourth Annual Postseason Jersey Auction

Published on April 14, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild News Release









Wenatchee Wild forward Caelan Joudrey

(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Ben Holten) Wenatchee Wild forward Caelan Joudrey(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Ben Holten)

WENATCHEE, Wash. - After a 2025-26 season that saw the Wenatchee Wild win 25 games, including a thrilling 5-1 win over the Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy champion Everett Silvertips to close out the home schedule, there is still more excitement to be had as the team looks ahead to next season. The Wild are excited to announce their fourth annual postseason jersey auction, set to begin Thursday at noon Pacific time.

The team will auction its black jerseys, which were worn at home throughout the 2025-26 campaign. Many jerseys were worn in game action by Wild players, and have also been autographed by the player who wore them.

The auction will take place through 32Auctions, which hosted the team's previous three postseason jersey auctions. The minimum bid for each jersey is set at $400 - to view and bid on jerseys, visit 32Auctions.com/2026wildpostseasonauction, or follow links to the jersey auction through the Wenatchee Wild website and social media channels. Fans do not need a 32Auctions account to browse the jerseys in the auction, but will need a free account to bid. Bidding will run through 6 p.m. Pacific time on Monday, May 6.

Bidders can sign up to receive text alerts if they are outbid for an item, and can also place proxy bids for their favorite jerseys, allowing the site to bid on their behalf up to a price that they specify, making it easy to stay ahead without constantly having to check the status of their items.

More than 97,000 fans witnessed a Wild home game during the 2025-26 season, with more than 2,850 fans a night clicking the turnstiles at Town Toyota Center. This year marked the fourth consecutive season that the club's home attendance average exceeded the 2,500-per-game mark. Three players on this year's roster have received rankings from NHL Central Scouting, and are considered to be likely selections in this summer's National Hockey League draft in Buffalo, New York.

2026-27 season tickets are on sale now by phone at 509-888-7825, or by visiting the team office at Town Toyota Center. Updated news and information on Wild hockey are always available through the team's website and on the team's social media platforms on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

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Western Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2026

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