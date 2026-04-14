Game Preview: Round 2, Game 3 vs PEN

Published on April 14, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars will look to a put a 3-0 stranglehold on the Western Conference Semi-Final tonight against the Penticton Vees.

When: Tuesday, April 14th

Puck Drop: 7:00 pm

Prince George Cougars Roster Breakdown (Birth Year):

2005-born players (3) - Dumanski, Gizowski, Seitz

2006-born players (7) - Souch, Ashe, Parascak, Vaughan, Ravensbergen, Levshyn, Sobry

2007-born players (6) - Foster, Yakutsenak, Shurgot, Lajoie, Anisimov, Fisher

2008-born players (7) - Kozicky, Lemire, Finnegan, Cahill, Carels, Johnston, Funk

2009-born players (2) - Hajt, Wotherspoon

Penticton Vees Roster Breakdown (Birth Year):

2005-born players (4) - Stevenson, Danis, Evers, Birnie

2006-born players (12) - Alstead, Tastad, Drancak, Reyelts, McCallum, Wehmann, Valiant, Pederson, Petersen, Michaud, Johnson, Weber

2007-born players (3) - Stone, Norrie, Kvasnicka

2008-born players (4) - Burick, Milford, Alger-East, DeMars

The Series So Far:

Game 1: Terik Parascak scored compiled three points and Josh Ravensbergen made 34 saves to help the Cats to a 4-1 win.

Game 2: Terik Parascak and Jett Lajoie both scored twice in a 6-2 win. The Cougars exploded for four goals in the first frame.

Home Ice:

The Cougars return to the friendly confines of the CN Centre for the first time since Easter Sunday

That game saw the Cougars defeat the Spokane Chiefs in six games

This marks the first time since the 2007 Western Conference Quarterinal that the Cougars earned two road wins to begin a playoff series coming back home

"It's a good feeling (to be home up 2-0), but you have to be careful of that feeling also because its far from over," said GM & Head Coach Mark Lamb.

Player of the Week:

Cougars forward Terik Parascak has been named the WHL's Player of the Week

Parascak compiled six points over the opening two games against the Penticton Vees

He now owns 14 points in the post-season which puts him second among all Cougar skaters

"It's nice to get a little personal accolade but all that matters right now is wins and I'm happy I was able to contribute," said Parascak

On the Other Side:

Penticton enters Game 3 with at tremendous road record

The Vees sported a 23-6-2-3 record away from the South Okanagan Events Centre which led the BC Division

Despite falling in the first two games, the Vees were busy in the shot department, firing 77 shots

Ethan McCallum came in relief for AJ Reyelts in Game 2, and made 12 saves on 14 shots

Tickets for Game 3 are available HERE!

What's After This Game:

Game 4 goes tomorrow night (Wednesday, April 15th) at the CN Centre. Tickets are available.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2026

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