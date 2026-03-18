Americans fall 6-1 on the road to Penticton

Published on March 18, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Penticton, B.C. - The Tri-City Americans (26-35-4-1) lost their sixth game in a row with a 6-1 loss to the Penticton Vees (42-14-6-4) Tuesday night.

The Americans came out to start the game the right way, quickly jumping out to a 4-0 shot advantage. Once Penticton caught their breath, they scored the game's opening goal.

A shot from the blue line pinballed off a few players in front of the Americans net before getting tapped in by Chase Valliant. The goal came 5:42 in.

Two and a half minutes later Louis Wehmann extended the lead by driving down the right wing into the Americans zone, cutting toward the net and sliding the puck through the five hole of Xavier Wendt.

The Vees added another goal just over three minutes later as Diego Johnson took a pass from behind the net and caught Wendt looking the other way, giving Penticton a 3-0 lead at 11:24. The Vees took that lead into the intermission, outshooting Tri-City 10-6.

Penticton added one goal in the second period before adding two more in the third to jump ahead 6-0. Jake Gudelj then scored with 2:15 left in regulation, breaking the shutout bid for Ethan McCallum by scoring his 11th of the season. Savin Virk and Charlie Elick picked up assists.

Tri-City's next game comes Friday night when they host the Portland Winterhawks (29-30-6-1) for their final home game of the season.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2026

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