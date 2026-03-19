Fan Appreciation Night Is this Saturday at the SOFMC

Published on March 18, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria B.C., March 18, 2025 - After the success of the Jersey off the Back presentation from last year, the Victoria Royals Hockey Club is excited to share that the team will be doing a signed stick giveaway for Fan Appreciation this Saturday March 21st.

After the final horn, the team will present their sticks to twenty-three lucky fans. Fans will be entered into the draw by scanning into Saturday's game against the Prince George Cougars.

The draw will proceed as:

All fans who attend the game, and have scanned their ticket to enter the building, will be automatically entered.

The draw will take place during the first period.

The winning tickets will be announced during the second period.

If your ticket is drawn, you must visit the Guest Services desk by the end of second intermission, to provide your information. You must be able to show your ticket, matching the seat that was drawn at the Guest Services Desk. Paper or digital will be accepted.

You will receive further instruction at the Guest Services desk on where to be in the last five minutes of the third to receive the stick in an on-ice presentation.

Upon presentation you will have the opportunity to get your stick signed and get your photo taken.

Remain on the ice for a group photo with the team after you receive your stick.

Restrictions:

To be eligible to receive the stick, the fan must attend the end of the game and meet in the set location.

Must be able to show your ticket and ID to claim your stick.

If you do not visit Guest Services prior to the end of second intermission, or do not have ID another ticket will be drawn.

You must be willing to go on the ice to collect your stick.

Trading of tickets is not permitted; you must have an ID that matches the ticket.

Trading of envelopes of which player's sticks you are receiving will not be allowed.

The contest is at the discretion of the club, if inappropriate behaviour is displayed, such as attempting to barter or trade tickets or envelopes with the player's name occurs, the team can re-draw a different winner.

In addition to the the stick giveaway fans can look forward to:

Over $10,000 in giveaways throughout the night.

Entrance & exit giveaways

Giveaways from over twenty businesses

Island Savings, Cascadia Liquor, and Crohns Canada will be on concourse.

The Victoria Royals Hockey Club would like to thank the fans for all their support this season and are excited to have you back for the final pair of regular season home games this weekend at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2026

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