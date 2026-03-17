Game Preview: Cougars vs. Blazers
Published on March 17, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars conclude their regular season home schedule tonight as they take on the Kamloops Blazers in the final meeting of the season series.
When: Tuesday, March 17, 2026
Puck Drop: 7:00 pm
Cougars Record: 41-22-2-0 (84 Points)
Cougars Last Game: A 5-0 win over Wenatchee on Saturday, Mar. 14
Western Conference: 4th
BC Division: 3rd
Prince George Cougars Roster Breakdown (Birth Year):
2005-born players (3) - Dumanski, Gizowski, Seitz
2006-born players (7) - Souch, Ashe, Parascak, Vaughan, Ravensbergen, Levshyn, Sobry
2007-born players (6) - Foster, Yakutsenak, Shurgot, Lajoie, Anisimov, Fisher
2008-born players (7) - Kozicky, Lemire, Finnegan, Cahill, Carels, Johnston, Funk
2009-born players (1) - Hajt
Blazers Record: 29-24-7-5 (70 Points)
Blazers Last Game: A 5-1 loss to Kelowna on Saturday, Mar. 14
Western Conference: 4th
BC Division: 6th
Kamloops Blazers Roster Breakdown (Birth Year):
2005-born players (3) - Michael, Ravndahl, Keller
2006-born players (4) - Olsen, Moore, Brunicke, Evaschesen
2007-born players (8) - Thomson, Kufterins, Lafrienere, Behm, Coupland, Guram, Zahejsky, Edmonstone
2008-born players (5) - Hurlbert, Deobald, Bonkowski, Lanti, Cooper
2009-born players (4) - Dumansky, Geras, Tymchak, Gingras
Last Time Out:
-Prince George earned their 41st win of the season
-Five different Cougars found the back of the net (Gizowski, Dumanski, Yakutsenak, Carels, Parascak)
-Alexander Levshyn earned his first WHL shutout making 25 saves
-PG went 2-4 on the power-play and a perfect 3-3 on the Penalty-Kill
Closing In:
-Carson Carels is two points away from the most points by a Cougar defenceman in team history
-Carels (73 Points) trails former captain Hudson Thornton who collected 74 points in the 2023-24 season
Battles with the Blazers
-The Cougars will play Kamloops for the 9th time this season
-Prince George is 7-1-0-0 in the season series
-Five of the eight meetings have been separated by one goal
-Terik Parascak leads all Cougars in points against the Blazers (4-6-10)
On the Other Side:
-The Blazers enter tonight with points in six of their last ten games
-Kamloops is 12-16-0-4 on the road this season
-Against the BC Division, the Blazers are 19-10-1-0
-JP Hurlbert continues to lead all Blazers in points this season with 93
After Tonight:
-The Cougars will embark on their final road trip of the season when they visit the Victoria Royals for a weekend double-header.
Next Game: Friday, March 20 at Victoria
Next Home Game: Friday, March 27th - Game 1 of WHL Playoffs (TICKETS ON SALE WEDNESDAY AT 11AM)
Western Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2026
- Game Preview: Cougars vs. Blazers - Prince George Cougars
- Preview: Americans at Vees - March 17, 2026 - Tri-City Americans
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