Game Preview: Cougars vs. Blazers

Published on March 17, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars conclude their regular season home schedule tonight as they take on the Kamloops Blazers in the final meeting of the season series.

When: Tuesday, March 17, 2026

Puck Drop: 7:00 pm

Cougars Record: 41-22-2-0 (84 Points)

Cougars Last Game: A 5-0 win over Wenatchee on Saturday, Mar. 14

Western Conference: 4th

BC Division: 3rd

Prince George Cougars Roster Breakdown (Birth Year):

2005-born players (3) - Dumanski, Gizowski, Seitz

2006-born players (7) - Souch, Ashe, Parascak, Vaughan, Ravensbergen, Levshyn, Sobry

2007-born players (6) - Foster, Yakutsenak, Shurgot, Lajoie, Anisimov, Fisher

2008-born players (7) - Kozicky, Lemire, Finnegan, Cahill, Carels, Johnston, Funk

2009-born players (1) - Hajt

Blazers Record: 29-24-7-5 (70 Points)

Blazers Last Game: A 5-1 loss to Kelowna on Saturday, Mar. 14

Western Conference: 4th

BC Division: 6th

Kamloops Blazers Roster Breakdown (Birth Year):

2005-born players (3) - Michael, Ravndahl, Keller

2006-born players (4) - Olsen, Moore, Brunicke, Evaschesen

2007-born players (8) - Thomson, Kufterins, Lafrienere, Behm, Coupland, Guram, Zahejsky, Edmonstone

2008-born players (5) - Hurlbert, Deobald, Bonkowski, Lanti, Cooper

2009-born players (4) - Dumansky, Geras, Tymchak, Gingras

Last Time Out:

-Prince George earned their 41st win of the season

-Five different Cougars found the back of the net (Gizowski, Dumanski, Yakutsenak, Carels, Parascak)

-Alexander Levshyn earned his first WHL shutout making 25 saves

-PG went 2-4 on the power-play and a perfect 3-3 on the Penalty-Kill

Closing In:

-Carson Carels is two points away from the most points by a Cougar defenceman in team history

-Carels (73 Points) trails former captain Hudson Thornton who collected 74 points in the 2023-24 season

Battles with the Blazers

-The Cougars will play Kamloops for the 9th time this season

-Prince George is 7-1-0-0 in the season series

-Five of the eight meetings have been separated by one goal

-Terik Parascak leads all Cougars in points against the Blazers (4-6-10)

On the Other Side:

-The Blazers enter tonight with points in six of their last ten games

-Kamloops is 12-16-0-4 on the road this season

-Against the BC Division, the Blazers are 19-10-1-0

-JP Hurlbert continues to lead all Blazers in points this season with 93

After Tonight:

-The Cougars will embark on their final road trip of the season when they visit the Victoria Royals for a weekend double-header.

Next Game: Friday, March 20 at Victoria

Next Home Game: Friday, March 27th - Game 1 of WHL Playoffs (TICKETS ON SALE WEDNESDAY AT 11AM)







Western Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2026

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