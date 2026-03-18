Broncos Take on Warriors in Final Weekend

Published on March 17, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







The Swift Current Broncos close out their regular season this weekend with a home-and-home series against the Moose Jaw Warriors.

Friday, Mar. 20, 7:00 PM vs. Moose Jaw Warriors (InnovationPlex)

Friday night marks the seventh meeting between the division rivals this season, with the Broncos holding a 2-3-0-1 record in the series. Their last matchup on March 11 was a tightly contested battle that saw Moose Jaw edge Swift Current 4-3. With the Warriors still fighting for a playoff spot and just three games remaining, expect a desperate and determined effort from the visitors as they look to keep their postseason hopes alive.

Saturday, Mar. 21, 6:00 PM vs. Moose Jaw Warriors (Temple Garden Centre)

The series then shifts to Temple Gardens Centre on Saturday, March 21 for the Broncos' final game of the season. While Swift Current is out of the playoff picture, there's still plenty to play for, including the opportunity to climb the standings and potentially pass the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the points race. The Broncos are 1-2 in Moose Jaw this season, setting the stage for another competitive and hard-fought matchup to wrap up the year.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2026

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