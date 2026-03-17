Preview: Americans at Vees - March 17, 2026
Published on March 17, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
LAST GAME: The Americans were officially eliminated from playoff contention on Saturday, falling 7-2 to the Spokane Chiefs at home while the Seattle Thunderbirds defeated the Portland Winterhawks, mathematically eliminating Tri-City. Connor Dale (PPG) and Cruz Pavao scored in the loss for the Americans.
VS PENTICTON: Tonight is the fifth and final meeting between the Americans and Vees, with Penticton holding a 4-0 record. The Vees made their first appearance at the Toyota Center on November 15, jumping out to a 3-0 lead before hanging on for a 3-2 win. The last two games have take place in Penticton where the Vees won 8-0 (Dec 9) and 5-3 (Feb 6). Penticton shutout Tri-City 4-0 in the last meeting on February 7.
Team Comparison
Tri-City Americans Penticton Vees
Record: 26-34-4-1 Record: 41-14-6-4
Conference Ranking: 10th Conference Ranking: 2nd
Goals For: 177 Goals for: 255
Goals Against: 233 Goals Against: 186
Power Play: 17.3% (35/202) Power Play: 27.3% (57/209)
Penalty Kill: 75.0% (144/192) Penalty Kill: 81.3% (170/209)
Leading Scorers Leading Scorers:
Savin Virk (26-35-61) Jacob Kvasnicka (35-48-83)
Connor Dale (25-34-59) Ryden Evers (34-39-73)
Gavin Garland (15-30-45) Brady Birnie (22-49-71)
How to Tune In:
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- Preview: Americans at Vees - March 17, 2026 - Tri-City Americans
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