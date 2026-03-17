2025-26 CHL Top-10 Rankings Unveiled for Week 25

Published on March 17, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) today unveiled its Week 25 edition of the CHL Top-10 Rankings presented by Delta Hotels by Marriott for the 2025-26 season.

The Everett Silvertips remain No. 1 after a dominant 3-0-0-0 week in which they defeated Penticton twice and Portland to improve to 55-7-2-1. It has already been a historic season in Everett, with the club setting a new franchise record for wins and continuing to close in on one of the top marks in WHL history. Defencemen led the charge this week, as 2025 CHL and WHL Rookie of the Year Landon DuPont recorded eight points (1G-7A), while Tarin Smith added five points (4G-1A) and continued to establish new career highs.

Elsewhere in the WHL, the Prince Albert Raiders and Medicine Hat Tigers continue their battle for top spot in the East. Prince Albert picked up key wins behind standout performances from Ben Harvey and Braeden Cootes, while Medicine Hat's high-powered offence was once again led by Markus Ruck, who surpassed the 100-point mark following an eight-point week.

In the QMJHL, the Moncton Wildcats and Chicoutimi Saguenéens remain neck-and-neck atop the standings. Moncton reached the 100-point mark behind a six-point week from Gabe Smith, while rookie defenceman Tommy Bleyl continued his record-setting season. Chicoutimi, meanwhile, sits just one point back after Mavrick Lachance collected six points and Maxim Massé reached the 50-goal milestone.

In the OHL, the Kitchener Rangers and Brantford Bulldogs continue to lead their respective conferences. Kitchener extended its strong run by going 9-1-0-0 over its last 10 games, while Brantford became the first OHL club to reach 100 points, powered by productive weeks from Cooper Dennis and Jake O'Brien. The Barrie Colts and Flint Firebirds also continue to apply pressure in the standings following strong weeks of their own, highlighted by notable individual performances.

Rounding out the Top 10, the Penticton Vees continue to battle down the stretch despite a challenging week, with key contributions from Ryden Evers and rookie standout Jacob Kvasnicka.

For the 2025-26 season, fans can catch every game with FloHockey streaming the OHL and QMJHL, and Victory+ serving as the home of the WHL. FloHockey features full regular-season and playoff coverage for the OHL and QMJHL, while Victory+ offers free access to every WHL game along with playoffs and more.

CHL Top-10 Rankings - Week 25

1. Everett Silvertips (WHL)

2. Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

3. Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)

4. Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

5. Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

6. Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

7. Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

8. Barrie Colts (OHL)

9. Flint Firebirds (OHL)

10. Penticton Vees (WHL)

For information and details about each club ranked in the CHL's latest Top-10 Rankings, please visit chl.ca/video/2025-26-chl-top-10-rankings-week-25.

The next rankings will be released the week of March 23, following the 26th and final week of regular-season action in the CHL's Member Leagues.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2026

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