Game Preview: Vees vs Americans

Published on March 17, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release







The Penticton Vees play their penultimate regular season home game tonight at the SOEC when they host the Tri-City Americans for a 6:35PM puck drop.

If you can't make it down to the SOEC, catch all the action on Victory+, Summit 800 AM and Summit 98.5 Summerland.

The Vees (41-14-6-4) bounced back from a 6-3 loss to Everett and went toe-to-toe with the top team in the WHL on night two of the back-to-back. The Vees eventually fell 4-3 in OT but played a solid 60 minutes. Ryden Evers had two goals while Jacob Kvasnicka added three assists.

The Americans enter Tuesday's matchup 26-34-4-1 on the year. They sit in 10th in the Western Conference and have officially been eliminated from the WHL's playoff race.. Tri-City is 1-8-1-0 in their last 10 games and have lost five straight games.

Vees Player to Watch: F Brady Birnie: Birnie has set a new career high in points for a fifth straight year in the WHL. His 71 points are third most on the Vees and he has been lethal on the powerplay chipping in 32 powerplay points this season.

Fast Fact: The Vees will auction off their special St. Patrick's Day jerseys live at the SOEC tonight during a live silent auction!

HEAD TO HEAD: This is the final meeting this season between the Vees and Tri-City. Penticton is 4-0 against the Americans this season and have outscored them 20-5.

2025-26 Scoring Leaders:

Vees:

Jacob Kvasnicka- 84 points (35g, 49a)

Ryden Evers- 73 points (34g, 39a)

Brady Birnie- 71 points (22g, 49a)

Matteo Danis- 56 points (29g, 27a)

Brittan Alstead- 52 points (20g, 32a)

Americans

Savin Virk- 61 points (26g, 35a)

Connor Dale- 59 points (25g, 34a)

Gavin Garland- 45 points (15g, 30a)







Western Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2026

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