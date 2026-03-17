Oil Kings Recall Kokkoris and Landreville

Published on March 17, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have recalled 2010-born defenceman Chris Kokkoris, and 2010-born forward Cole Landreville.

Kokkoris, out of Langley, B.C., spent this season with Yale Hockey Academy's U18 Prep squad where he played in 18 games, scoring three goals and adding 12 assists for 15 points. Kokkoris was the eighth-overall selection in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft and played in two pre-season games this year for the Oil Kings back in September where he notched two assists.

Kokkoris also represented Team B.C. at the WHL Cup, where he had three points in five games.

Landreville, out of St. Claude, Man., played this season with Pilot Mound Academy's U18 Prep team where he scored 10 goals and added 24 assists for 34 points, finishing second on the team in scoring. Landreville was the 25th overall selection in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft and played in two pre-season games this year for the Oil Kings back in September where he scored once.

Landreville also helped Team Manitoba win the WHL Cup this fall where he scored two goals and added five assists for seven points.

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Western Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2026

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