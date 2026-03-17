Great Canadian Oil Change Introduced as Official Partner of the WHL

Published on March 17, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today the introduction of Great Canadian Oil Change as an official multi-year partner of the WHL.

With over 130 locations across Canada, Great Canadian Oil Change has been providing fast and friendly service since 1978. Great Canadian Oil Change best choice for drive-thru oil changes and maintenance services to help you avoid costly and inconvenient breakdowns, making them a perfect fit alongside the WHL.

WHL fans will see Great Canadian Oil Change activate in 16 WHL markets, including Brandon, Calgary, Edmonton, Kamloops, Kelowna, Lethbridge, Medicine Hat, Moose Jaw, Penticton, Prince Albert, Prince George, Red Deer, Regina, Saskatoon, Swift Current, and Victoria.

Fans in attendance for select WHL games will receive a coupon for $20 off a full synthetic oil change or $10 off a conventional oil change at Great Canadian Oil Change. Offer expires May 30, 2026. Please visit your local Great Canadian Oil Change for further details.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2026

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