Broncos Acquire First-Round CHL Import Draft Pick from Wenatchee
Published on June 8, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Swift Current Broncos News Release
Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos have acquired a 2026 first-round CHL Import Draft pick from the Wenatchee Wild in exchange for a 2027 second-round WHL Prospects Draft pick and a 2030 sixth-round WHL Prospects Draft pick.
"Acquiring this Wenatchee first round pick will give us some flexibility to acquire additional assets as we continue to improve our team while still giving us a quality chance of getting the guys we want in the import draft," said Broncos General Manager and Head Coach Travis Crickard.
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- Broncos Acquire First-Round CHL Import Draft Pick from Wenatchee - Swift Current Broncos
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