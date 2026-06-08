Warriors Announce Signing of 2011-Born Kobe Pellack

Published on June 8, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors have signed 2026-second round draft selection, Kobe Pellack, to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"We are excited for Kobe to join our program," said General Manager Jason Ripplinger. "He brings a lot of skill and hockey sense and will be a key building block in his age group."

In 28 games with the OHA Edmonton U15 Prep team, Pellack (5'10, 154 lbs) tallied 18 goals and 52 points, ending the season third in team scoring.

The product of Warman, Saskatchewan, has also been named to Hockey Saskatchewan's Top 36 roster with a chance to represent his home province at the 2027 Winter Games.

Pellack has committed to the Saskatoon Blazers of the SMU18AAAHL for the 2026/2027 season.

Season tickets for the 2026/2027 season are on sale now at the Warriors Business Office or online.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 8, 2026

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