Warriors Announce Signing of 2011-Born Kobe Pellack
Published on June 8, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Moose Jaw Warriors News Release
MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors have signed 2026-second round draft selection, Kobe Pellack, to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.
"We are excited for Kobe to join our program," said General Manager Jason Ripplinger. "He brings a lot of skill and hockey sense and will be a key building block in his age group."
In 28 games with the OHA Edmonton U15 Prep team, Pellack (5'10, 154 lbs) tallied 18 goals and 52 points, ending the season third in team scoring.
The product of Warman, Saskatchewan, has also been named to Hockey Saskatchewan's Top 36 roster with a chance to represent his home province at the 2027 Winter Games.
Pellack has committed to the Saskatoon Blazers of the SMU18AAAHL for the 2026/2027 season.
Season tickets for the 2026/2027 season are on sale now at the Warriors Business Office or online.
Western Hockey League Stories from June 8, 2026
- Liam & Markus Ruck Impress at Scouting Combine - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Rebels and Pats Swap Draft Picks - Red Deer Rebels
- Chiefs Sign 2026 First Round WHL Draft Pick Brody Antignani - Spokane Chiefs
- Pats Move up in 2026 CHL Import Draft - Regina Pats
- Warriors Announce Signing of 2011-Born Kobe Pellack - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Cass Bruni Named General Manager of Calgary Hitmen - Calgary Hitmen
- Silvertips Acquire Sixth-Overall Import Pick for Kayd Ruedig - Everett Silvertips
- Broncos Acquire Defenceman Kayd Ruedig from Everett - Swift Current Broncos
- Broncos Acquire First-Round CHL Import Draft Pick from Wenatchee - Swift Current Broncos
- Wenatchee Wild Gain Pair of Prospects Draft Selections in Trade with Swift Current - Wenatchee Wild
- Broncos Acquire First-Round CHL Import Draft Pick from Wenatchee - Swift Current Broncos
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Moose Jaw Warriors Stories
- Warriors Announce Signing of 2011-Born Kobe Pellack
- Warriors Announce Three-Year Partnership with HK Henderson: Navacord for Alumni Golf Tournament
- Prospects Joined by Veterans Nagel, Brown, Moroz at 2026 Development Camp
- Warriors to Welcome 24 Prospects for 2026 Development Camp
- General Manager Jason Ripplinger Discusses 2026 WHL Prospects Draft