Warriors Add Veteran Goaltender Switzer from Tigers

Published on July 28, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors have acquired 2007-born goaltender and 2025 WHL Champion Jordan Switzer from the Medicine Hat Tigers in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick, a 2029 second-round pick, and a conditional sixth-round pick in 2030.

"Adding a goalie with the experience Jordan has will help our team keep building from the backend out," said General Manager Jason Ripplinger.

In 44 games last season with the Tigers, Switzer (6'1, 185lbs) posted a record of 30-7-2-2 with a 2.85 goals-against average and .889 save percentage.

In 10 appearances in the 2026 WHL Playoffs, Switzer registered a 2.70 goals-against average and .898 save percentage along with a 7-2 record, including one shutout victory.

In 78 career regular-season appearances in the WHL, Switzer has earned a record of 54-14-4-2, a 2.78 goals-against average, and a .894 save percentage.

Switzer was drafted by the Medicine Hat Tigers 111th overall at the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

Season tickets for the 2026/2027 season are on sale now at the Warriors Business Office or online.







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