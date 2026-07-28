Rockets Sign Forward Jakub Frolo to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

Published on July 28, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release







KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets have signed forward Jakub Frolo to a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement. Kelowna selected Frolo in the first round, 33rd overall, of the 2026 CHL Import Draft.

Frolo, 18, is a 6'2", 194-pound right-shot forward from Vsetin, Czechia. He developed within the Ilves organization in Finland, competing at the U18 and U20 levels before establishing himself as one of the most productive forwards in the U20 SM-sarja in 2025-26. Over 37 regular-season games with Ilves' U20 squad, Frolo posted 10 goals and 30 assists for 40 points, the highest points-per-game average among all draft-eligible skaters in the league with at least 10 games played. He sustained that level of play through the postseason, adding two goals and seven assists for nine points in eight playoff games as Ilves earned a silver medal. Frolo also made one appearance with Ilves' senior Liiga roster and three appearances in the Champions Hockey League, giving him exposure well beyond the junior level before arriving in North America.

Heading into the 2026 NHL Draft, NHL Central Scouting ranked Jakub 32nd among European skaters, but he went undrafted.

An intelligent, playmaking forward, Frolo excels at reading the game and finding teammates from difficult positions, particularly from the half-wall and across the slot. He is a skilled passer in tight quarters and brings a competitive edge to his game, playing with physicality and a willingness to get under opponents' skin. His combination of offensive instincts and on-ice character made him the clear target for Kelowna with the 33rd overall selection.

"Jakub was a player we identified early and we were very happy to get him at 33," said President & General Manager Bruce Hamilton. "He's a smart, skilled forward who has shown he can produce consistently at a high level. He plays with an edge, he makes plays, and he's the type of player who makes everyone around him better. We're excited to get him to Kelowna."

Frolo joins Vojtech Cihar and Tomas Poletin to give the Rockets a strong core of import forwards heading into the 2026-27 season.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 28, 2026

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