Domenichelli, Melicherik to Play in Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Published on July 28, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is proud to announce that Alessandro Domenichelli and Max Melicherik have been selected to represent their home nations at the 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Edmonton, Alberta. Domenichelli will suit up for Switzerland, while Melicherik will play for Slovakia.

Domenichelli, from Lugano, Switzerland, just concluded his first season in the Rose City. Skating in 38 games, the 17-year-old potted two goals and added five helpers for seven points. Domenichelli bolstered his season by playing 14 games with the Swiss U17 squad, lighting the lamp four times and dishing five assists.

Melicherik, of Slovakia, was just drafted 30th overall in the first round of the CHL Import Draft by the Winterhawks. The 15-year-old forward spent the last season playing for the Tappara (FIN) U18 program. In 43 games with Tappara, Melicherik found the back of the net 29 times and added 26 assists for 55 total points. He has also played for the Slovakian national U16, U17, and U18 teams for 18 combined games, with eight goals and eight assists.

The Hlinka Gretzky Cup is an annual U18 tournament that attracts top talent to the ice. Last year, Winterhawks blueliner Will McLaughlin won gold with USA Hockey. The 2026 edition of the tournament will run from August 3-8.

Winterhawks drafted prospect Becker Wenkus was also selected to represent the United States.

Good luck to Alessandro and Max as they skate for their home nations in Edmonton!







Western Hockey League Stories from July 28, 2026

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