Wenatchee Wild Announce Kenna Behrens as New Athletic Trainer

Published on July 28, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild News Release







WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the Western Hockey League (WHL), are pleased to announce the hiring of Kenna Behrens as the team's new athletic trainer. Behrens joins the Wild organization from the University of Portland in Portland, Oregon, where she has served for the past two seasons as the athletic trainer for the NCAA Division I school's baseball team.

"I am truly honored and appreciative to be able to be a part of the Wenatchee Wild hockey team," said Behrens. "I am looking forward to living in the beautiful city of Wenatchee, and having the opportunity to work with the staff and players. I can't wait for the season to start."

A native of Kennewick, Washington, Behrens graduated in 2020 from the University of Idaho with a bachelor's degree in Exercise Science & Health, and received her master's degree in Athletic Training there the following year. She also brings high-level competition experience of her own to the Wild, competing for three years as a multi-event athlete for the Vandals' track and field team.

She has quickly gained experience in both the athletic training and strength & conditioning fields, spending time with Division I athletic programs at both Vanderbilt University and the University of Tennessee before spending three seasons as an athletic trainer in the Philadelphia Phillies' minor-league system. Last season, she added the WHL to her resume, assisting the Portland Winterhawks with the club's strength & conditioning efforts.

"Kenna comes very highly recommended," said Wenatchee Wild general manager Bliss Littler. "We are excited to have her on staff and are looking forward to the season."

The Wild are in the process of completing their staff for the 2026-27 season, with a new equipment manager to be announced in the coming days as well.

The Wenatchee Wild proudly welcome Kenna Behrens to the Wild family.







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