Broncos Sign Finnish Forward Oliver Torkki
Published on July 28, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Swift Current Broncos News Release
Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos have signed 2008-born Finnish forward Oliver Torkki to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.
The Broncos selected Torkki with the 67th overall pick in the 2026 CHL Import Draft.
A native of Espoo, Finland, Torkki spent the 2025-26 season with Kiekko-Espoo U20, where he recorded 11 goals and eight assists for 19 points in 23 games. The skilled forward has also represented Finland on the international stage, competing at the 2024 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. During the 2025-26 season, he also appeared in 10 games with Finland's U18 National Team, collecting two assists.
"I am very happy to officially be a part of the Broncos. I am excited for what's ahead and ready to get to work!" said Torkki.
The Broncos welcome Oliver and his family to the organization and look forward to seeing him on the ice.
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