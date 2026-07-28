T-Birds Sign Dominik Ripa

Published on July 28, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







KENT, Wash. - The Seattle Thunderbirds have signed Dominik Ripa to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. The Thunderbirds selected Ripa in the second round, 112th overall, of the 2026 CHL Import Draft using a pick obtained from the Kelowna Rockets.

"He brings a well-rounded, 200 foot game with a high level of skill and hockey IQ," said head coach Matt O'Dette of his newest forward. "He has the ability to impact the game in all situations. We are excited to add him to the organization."

The 2008 born Ripa, a center, hails from Olomouc, Czechia. A season ago, playing for Ocelari Trenic in the Czechia Junior League, he registered 31 points (17g, 14a) in 50 games. He then added twelve points (4g, 8a) in ten playoff games.

Three times Ripa has represented his home country internationally. In 2024 he was with Team Czechia at the U17 World Hockey Challenge. In 2025 he was part of their Hlinka-Gretzky Cup team. Earlier this year he scored twice and added six assists for Czechia at U18 World Championship.

Seattle has now signed both of their Import picks they drafted in early July. Defenseman Reko Alanko of Finland inked he agreement last week.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 28, 2026

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