Tigers Trade Switzer to Warriors

Published on July 28, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The Medicine Hat Tigers have sent 2007-born goaltender Jordan Switzer to the Moose Jaw Warriors in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick, 2029 second-round pick, and a conditional 2030 sixth-round pick.

Switzer, the 6-foot-1 goaltender from Edmonton, Alberta was selected by the Tigers in the sixth round (111th overall) of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft. The young goaltender was signed in September of that same year and made his WHL debut during the 2023-24 season against the Edmonton Oil Kings. Switzer secured a win in his first WHL game and played one more that season. He then joined the Tigers full-time during the 2024-25 season, winning a WHL Championship and a trip to the Memorial Cup Final. Through 78 WHL games, all in the orange and black, Switzer has posted a record of 54-14-4-2 with a goals against average of 2.78 and save percentage of 0.894 and 6 shutouts.

"We'd like to thank Jordan and his family for all of their contributions to our team and the community." said General Manager and Head Coach Willie Desjardins. "Jordan was an integral part to our championship team in 2024-25 and last year's team. We appreciate all the time he spent with our organization and wish him all the best moving forward."







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