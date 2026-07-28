Swift Current Broncos Statement on the Passing of Cam Hyswick

Published on July 28, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







The Swift Current Broncos organization is deeply saddened by the passing of Cam Hyswick.

Cam was much more than a passionate supporter of the Broncos. He was a dedicated volunteer Board Member whose unwavering commitment, generosity, and love for our organization helped strengthen the club and the community we proudly represent. His leadership, thoughtful guidance, and willingness to give his time made a lasting impact on countless people within the Broncos family.

On behalf of the entire Swift Current Broncos organization, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Cam's family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him during this incredibly difficult time.

Cam's contributions to the Swift Current Broncos will always be remembered, and he will forever remain an important part of our Broncos family.







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