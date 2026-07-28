Swift Current Broncos Statement on the Passing of Cam Hyswick
Published on July 28, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Swift Current Broncos News Release
The Swift Current Broncos organization is deeply saddened by the passing of Cam Hyswick.
Cam was much more than a passionate supporter of the Broncos. He was a dedicated volunteer Board Member whose unwavering commitment, generosity, and love for our organization helped strengthen the club and the community we proudly represent. His leadership, thoughtful guidance, and willingness to give his time made a lasting impact on countless people within the Broncos family.
On behalf of the entire Swift Current Broncos organization, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Cam's family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him during this incredibly difficult time.
Cam's contributions to the Swift Current Broncos will always be remembered, and he will forever remain an important part of our Broncos family.
Western Hockey League Stories from July 28, 2026
- Domenichelli, Melicherik to Play in Hlinka Gretzky Cup - Portland Winterhawks
- Swift Current Broncos Statement on the Passing of Cam Hyswick - Swift Current Broncos
- T-Birds Sign Dominik Ripa - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Giants Sign 3rd Round Pick Spencer Wilmot to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Vancouver Giants
- Wenatchee Wild Announce Kenna Behrens as New Athletic Trainer - Wenatchee Wild
- Tigers Trade Switzer to Warriors - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Warriors Add Veteran Goaltender Switzer from Tigers - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Rockets Sign Forward Jakub Frolo to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Kelowna Rockets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Swift Current Broncos Stories
- Swift Current Broncos Statement on the Passing of Cam Hyswick
- Broncos Acquire Forward Ty Meunier from Calgary
- Voice of the Broncos Austin Mattes to Continue with Team Through 2028-29
- Broncos Welcome Back Assistant Coach Roshen Jaswal for Second Season
- Broncos Welcome Back Equipment Manager Kory Achtymichuk for Third Season