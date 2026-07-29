Wenatchee Wild Announce Saab, Osborne Clear WHL 20-Year-Old Waivers
Published on July 28, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Wenatchee Wild News Release
Wenatchee Wild forward Zane Saab looks to jostle the puck free
(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Steve Dunsmoor/Kelowna Rockets)
WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild have announced that 2006-born forward Zane Saab and 2006-born defenseman Brandon Osborne have cleared Western Hockey League waivers for 20-year-old players, and are now free agents.
Saab spent two seasons with the Wild, totaling 42 points over 128 appearances in a Wenatchee uniform. Osborne joined the club ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, compiling 13 points in 56 games this past year. Following these moves, Wenatchee has reached its allotment of three 2006-born players on its roster, who will enter their final season of junior eligibility in 2026-27.
The Wenatchee Wild sincerely thank Zane Saab and Brandon Osborne for their contributions to the club, and wish them all future success on and off the ice.
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Wenatchee Wild forward Zane Saab looks to jostle the puck free
(Steve Dunsmoor/Kelowna Rockets)
Western Hockey League Stories from July 28, 2026
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