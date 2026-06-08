Wenatchee Wild Gain Pair of Prospects Draft Selections in Trade with Swift Current
Published on June 8, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Wenatchee Wild News Release
WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild have announced a trade with the Swift Current Broncos of the Western Hockey League (WHL), with the teams exchanging draft picks ahead of the upcoming 2026 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft. The Broncos will receive Wenatchee's first-round selection in this year's Import Draft, a pick recently acquired from the Tri-City Americans. The Wild will receive a pair of picks in the WHL Prospects Draft, acquiring Swift Current's second-round pick in the 2027 Draft and the Broncos' sixth-round pick in 2030.
The Wild organization anticipates that all three of its import players from the 2025-26 season will return for 2026-27, and does not expect to use its allotted selections in the Import Draft.
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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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