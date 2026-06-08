Pats Move up in 2026 CHL Import Draft

Published on June 8, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club announced today that they have acquired Red Deer's first-round selection in the 2026 CHL Import Draft.

In exchange, the Pats have traded their own first-round pick in the 2026 CHL Import Draft, along with a third-round selection in the 2027 WHL Prospects Draft (via EVT), to the Red Deer Rebels.

The transaction allows Regina to move up in the first round of the upcoming CHL Import Draft.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 8, 2026

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