Hudson Darby Moving on to Ferris State University

Published on June 12, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos would like to congratulate and thank forward Hudson Darby as he continues his hockey career at Ferris State University next season.

A Swift Current product, Darby returned home last season after being acquired from the Portland Winterhawks and made an immediate impact as team captain. He led the Broncos in scoring with 19 goals and 31 assists for 50 points.

Prior to joining the Broncos, Darby spent two seasons in Portland, appearing in 118 games and recording 16 goals and 16 assists for 32 points. During the 2024/25 season, he helped the Winterhawks reach the Western Conference Final, posting four goals and two assists in 18 playoff games.

"I want to thank everyone involved in making my final year of junior hockey back in my hometown so special. It was an honour to wear the Broncos jersey and serve as captain this season. The support and development I received from the organization played a huge role in helping me take the next step in my hockey career. I'll always be grateful for my time with the Broncos and proud to have represented this community," said Darby.

The Broncos thank Hudson for his leadership, dedication, and contributions to the organization and wish him the best of luck throughout the rest of his hockey career.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 12, 2026

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