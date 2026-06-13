Oil Kings Sign Potter to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

Published on June 12, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have signed 2009-born forward Tyler Potter to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Potter, out of Emily, MN, USA, played the 2025/2026 season with Northstar Christian Academy 16U AAA. In 54 games, the 6'2 ¬Â³, 201lbs forward scored 18 goals and added 18 assists for 36 points.

"We like a lot of the elements that Tyler brings to the table," said Oil Kings President and General Manager Michael Chan. "Speed, size, plays with an edge. It's a genre of game that seems hard to come by right now, and we're excited to getting him into our development program and working with our coaches and rounding out his game over the course of the next few years here."

This past season, Potter also played in one game with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in the USHL.

Originally a listed player by the Oil Kings, Potter played the 2024/2025 season with the Sioux Falls Power 15U AAA squad where he played 55 games and scored 32 goals and added 37 assists for 69 points.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.