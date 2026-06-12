Winterhawks Acquire First Round Import Pick, Along with Three WHL Prospect Draft Picks

Published on June 12, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club announced today the acquisition of a 2027 First-Round CHL Import Draft pick, as well as a 2028 Second-Round, a 2027 Fifth-Round, and a 2028 Sixth-Round pick in the WHL Prospects Draft from the Moose Jaw Warriors in exchange for defenseman Griffin Darby.

Moose Jaw's 2028 second-round pick originally belonged to the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

Darby, born in 2008, joins Moose Jaw after two seasons in Portland. The Swift Current, Saskatchewan, native played in 110 games, scoring two goals and recording 18 assists for 20 points.

The Winterhawks organization would like to thank Griffin for his time in the Rose City, as we wish him all the best with the Warriors.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 12, 2026

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