2026 Memorial Cup Festivities Schedule Unveiled for Kelowna

Published on March 25, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







TORONTO, ON - With the 2026 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota approaching, the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) and the 2026 Memorial Cup Host Organizing Committee are pleased to unveil the schedule of festivities planned around the 106th edition of the Memorial Cup in Kelowna.

Hosted by the Kelowna Rockets, the 2026 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota will run May 21-31, 2026, marking the tournament's return to Kelowna for the first time since 2004. The 106th Memorial Cup will be a milestone celebration of junior hockey - coinciding with the Rockets' 30th anniversary season and the CHL's 50th anniversary as the umbrella organization of the WHL, Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).

The City of Kelowna and Tourism Kelowna have played key roles as partners in bringing the 2026 Memorial Cup to the region, supporting efforts to showcase the community and deliver a world-class event experience. The tournament is projected to generate an economic impact of over $22.5 million for Kelowna, underscoring the significant benefits for local businesses and the broader community.

"Kelowna is thrilled to welcome the Memorial Cup back to our city," said Tom Dyas, Mayor of Kelowna. "This is an incredible opportunity for our community to come together and celebrate one of the greatest and oldest traditions in Canadian sport, dating back more than 100 years. From the excitement inside the arena to the week of festivities across our city, there will be something for everyone - families, residents, and visitors alike. This event will bring energy to our downtown, support local businesses, and showcase everything that makes Kelowna such a vibrant place to live and visit. We look forward to welcoming fans from across the country, enjoying great hockey, and cheering on the Kelowna Rockets on home ice."

Designed to bring the spirit of the Memorial Cup beyond the rink, downtown Kelowna will come alive with fan-first experiences, live entertainment, interactive activations, and community celebrations - all intended to create a memorable experience for residents, visitors, and fans alike.

"We are excited to welcome junior hockey players, fans, friends, and families from across North America to Kelowna for the 2026 Memorial Cup," said Sara Correa, Business Development, Sports & Major Events lead at Tourism Kelowna. "Taking place during one of the most beautiful times of year, this 10-day event will energize our city, spark community pride, and create memorable experiences for both visitors and residents. For many, it will also be a first chance to experience everything the region has to offer - from our vibrant downtown and waterfront to outstanding food, drink, and outdoor adventure. Beyond the excitement, events of this calibre also deliver meaningful economic impact, generating thousands of room nights and supporting local businesses across the region during an important shoulder season."

A wide array of events and activities are scheduled throughout the 2026 Memorial Cup in Kelowna, including:

- Arrival of the Cup presented by Canco (Thursday, May 21 at 4:30 p.m. @ Hot Sands Beach to Stuart Park): A day before the puck drops, fans are invited to this free event welcoming the Memorial Cup to Kelowna through a celebration blending tradition, community pride, and national remembrance. The trophy will arrive on a Westbank First Nations Canoe Brigade at Hot Sands Beach before a ceremonial handoff to members of the Canadian Armed Forces, reflecting the Memorial Cup's enduring connection to service and sacrifice. From there, the Memorial Cup will follow a community parade through City Park, heading north to Bernard Avenue, continuing to Water Street, and concluding at Stuart Park. Fans of all ages are encouraged to line Bernard Avenue and Water Street to take in the parade. A formal welcome ceremony will follow at Stuart Park, introducing the participating teams, featuring remarks from distinguished guests, and including the unveiling of the Kelowna Rockets' commemorative jersey that will be worn during the tournament's opening game.

- Community Kickoff Event (Thursday, May 21 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. @ Stuart Park): Immediately following the Arrival of the Cup, the celebration will continue with the Community Kickoff Event, featuring live music, local food vendors, interactive activations, and entertainment for all ages. Set in Stuart Park, the event will help carry the energy of the opening day into the evening and serve as a lively centrepiece of the tournament's opening weekend.

- Real Canadian Superstore Hockey Hub (Friday, May 22 - Sunday, May 31 @ Outside Prospera Place): Located in the Prospera Place parking lot, the Real Canadian Superstore Hockey Hub will serve as the heartbeat of pre- and post-game activity throughout the 2026 Memorial Cup. Designed to energize fans before and after each game, the venue will feature live entertainment, game broadcasts, and a lively festival atmosphere. Adding to the atmosphere in the main festival tent are the event's official beverage partners, including the "Carlsberg Club," featuring fan activations from Carlsberg, the official beer sponsor, and Finnish Longdrink, which will deliver its own branded fan experience in the main tent as the official gin sponsor of the event.

- REMAX© Power Play Lounge (Friday, May 22 - Sunday, May 31 @ Outside Prospera Place): Presented by REMAX©, the Power Play Lounge will deliver a premium VIP hospitality experience throughout the 2026 Memorial Cup. Just steps from Prospera Place, the space will feature private hospitality chalets, premium food and beverage service, and an upscale atmosphere ideal for hosting guests while enjoying the energy of the tournament. Blending comfort, connection, and championship excitement, the Power Play Lounge will offer a memorable way to experience the Memorial Cup.

- Canco Family Zone (Friday, May 22 - Sunday, May 31 @ Stuart Park): The Canco Family Zone will be the ultimate destination for fans of all ages, offering a high-energy, interactive space during the 2026 Memorial Cup leading up to game time. Guests can enjoy a variety of engaging games, sponsor activations, and local food trucks, creating a fun, inclusive environment for families and hockey fans alike.

- Hockey Hall of Fame presented by Pushor Mitchell LLP (Friday, May 22 - Sunday, May 31 @ Laurel Packinghouse): Step into hockey history during the 2026 Memorial Cup with the Hockey Hall of Fame's immersive display at the historic Laurel Packinghouse. Fans of all ages can explore interactive exhibits, memorabilia, and storytelling that highlight the game's most iconic moments and legendary players, as well as school programming and hands-on activities that bring hockey's history to life. The HHOF has held this one-of-a-kind display at the Memorial Cup for roughly 25 years, making it their longest-running and largest annual display.

- Mini Memorial Cup Youth Ball Hockey Tournament presented by Tim Hortons (Saturday, May 23 from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. @ Kelowna Memorial Arena): The Mini Memorial Cup Youth Ball Hockey Tournament will bring the Memorial Cup experience to the next generation at the historic Kelowna Memorial Arena. More than 200 Grade 5-and-under players from 13 local schools will compete in a tournament inspired by the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL, following a May 8 jamboree to determine which teams advance. Each participating school will be paired with a CHL club and provided with shirts featuring a league logo and Memorial Cup branding.

- Fan Breakfast (Sunday, May 24 at 8:30 a.m. @ Coast Capri): Organized by Memorial Cup fans, the Fan Breakfast will bring together hockey enthusiasts and members of the Kelowna community for a shared meal during tournament week. Open to all, the event will offer fans and visitors the chance to connect with fellow supporters, celebrate their passion for the game, and take in the unique atmosphere of the Memorial Cup. Proceeds from the breakfast will support local organizations, with registration details to be confirmed at memorialcupfanbreakfast@gmail.com.

- Art Installations (Thursday, May 21 - Saturday, May 31 @ Downtown Kelowna): The Host Organizing Committee are partnering with the City of Kelowna to invite local artists to help bring the 2026 Memorial Cup to life through immersive community art installations. Featured throughout downtown during the tournament, these hockey-themed works will help extend the spirit and excitement of the Memorial Cup beyond the rink by transforming public spaces into vibrant fan touchpoints that celebrate championship hockey, community pride, and the energy of this national event. In doing so, the installations will enhance the fan experience while showcasing Kelowna's vibrant local arts community.

The 2026 Memorial Cup retail experience will also be an important part of the fan journey in Kelowna, highlighted by the official Memorial Cup retail store located outside the main gate at Prospera Place. Featuring a wide selection of official event apparel and merchandise from premier brands such as Under Armour and other official CHL licensees, the store will give fans plenty of ways to commemorate their Memorial Cup experience and take home a lasting piece of the tournament. Fans will also have access to an exclusive apparel collaboration with Okanagan Lifestyle, featuring a limited-edition collection that celebrates both the Okanagan and junior hockey's biggest stage. Rooted in local pride and inspired by the energy, community, and pursuit of the Memorial Cup that define the tournament, the collection will offer a distinctive keepsake that feels authentically connected to Kelowna and the host region.

A very limited number of ticket packages for the 2026 Memorial Cup remain available and include access to all tournament games. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats now as anticipation continues to build for what promises to be an unforgettable event in the Okanagan.

Visit chl.ca/memorialcup-eventdetails for additional details on the above-listed events and others taking place at the 2026 Memorial Cup.

The Memorial Cup is a four-team round-robin tournament featuring the champions of the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL, along with a host team. As hosts, the Kelowna Rockets will be one of four participants, joined by the 2025-26 playoff champions from each of the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL. For more information on the 2026 Memorial Cup, visit chl.ca/memorialcup.

About the Memorial Cup

The Memorial Cup is the Canadian Hockey League's iconic championship event, bringing together the league champions of the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), along with a host team, in a four-club round-robin tournament to crown the national champion. First awarded in 1919, the Memorial Cup has become one of the most storied and prestigious trophies in hockey, shaping more than a century of junior hockey history in North America.

Originally donated by the Ontario Hockey Association to honour Canadian soldiers who gave their lives in the First World War, the trophy was rededicated in 2010 to commemorate all fallen members of the Canadian Armed Forces. Today, the Memorial Cup stands as a powerful symbol of remembrance, sacrifice, and national pride, while showcasing the best junior hockey talent in the world.







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