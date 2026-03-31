WHL Morning Skate: March 31

Published on March 31, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







NEED TO KNOW

- Draft-eligible defenceman Arsenii Anisimov scored in overtime to give the Prince George Cougars a 3-0 series lead against Spokane

- Five teams can take a 3-0 series lead with wins on Tuesday night

TOP PERFORMER

For the second time this postseason, San Jose Sharks first-rounder Joshua Ravensbergen has topped the pack. The 19-year-old allowed just one even-strength goal while holding Spokane 1/5 on the powerplay to give his team an all-important road win. Ravensbergen, who clocks in at 6-foot-5.5, 195 pounds, stopped 14 shots in the first period alone. The North Vancouver, B.C. product is 3-0-0-0 in the 2026 WHL Playoffs with a 2.32 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage.

RESULTS

Prince George 3, Spokane 2 (OT)

PG leads 3-0

It took some bonus hockey, but the Cougars have pounced for a commanding 3-0 series lead against the Chiefs. On a second-period penalty kill, Brock Souch (NHL CSS: 166) poke-checked the puck away from the Chiefs off the rush for a shorthanded breakaway, where he deked Carter Esler and backhanded the puck into a yawning cage. Coco Armstrong responded with an equalizing snapper, but Kayden Lemire (NHL CSS: 64) restored the visitors' lead with a seeing-eye wrister less than three minutes later. Spokane trade deadline pickup Tyus Sparks (NHL CSS: 63) got the crowd on its feet by picking the top corner on a screened powerplay shot for his second strike in as many games. Neither team could find a go-ahead goal in the third, setting the stage for overtime. An early tripping call gave Prince George a glorious opportunity, and 1:06 into the extra frame, defenceman Arsenii Anisimov (NHL CSS: 198) called game with a tremendous one-timer from the point. Souch earned the primary assist to finish the night with two points. The 19-year-old has four goals and four assists for eight points in three games to lead all WHL skaters in playoff goals and points.

THREE STARS

1- Arsenii Anisimov, PG

- 1G

2- Joshua Ravensbergen, PG

- 30 saves, .938 save percentage

3- Carter Esler, SPO

- 29 saves, .906 save percentage







Western Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2026

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