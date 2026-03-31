WHL Morning Skate: March 31
Published on March 31, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
NEED TO KNOW
- Draft-eligible defenceman Arsenii Anisimov scored in overtime to give the Prince George Cougars a 3-0 series lead against Spokane
- Five teams can take a 3-0 series lead with wins on Tuesday night
TOP PERFORMER
For the second time this postseason, San Jose Sharks first-rounder Joshua Ravensbergen has topped the pack. The 19-year-old allowed just one even-strength goal while holding Spokane 1/5 on the powerplay to give his team an all-important road win. Ravensbergen, who clocks in at 6-foot-5.5, 195 pounds, stopped 14 shots in the first period alone. The North Vancouver, B.C. product is 3-0-0-0 in the 2026 WHL Playoffs with a 2.32 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage.
RESULTS
Prince George 3, Spokane 2 (OT)
PG leads 3-0
It took some bonus hockey, but the Cougars have pounced for a commanding 3-0 series lead against the Chiefs. On a second-period penalty kill, Brock Souch (NHL CSS: 166) poke-checked the puck away from the Chiefs off the rush for a shorthanded breakaway, where he deked Carter Esler and backhanded the puck into a yawning cage. Coco Armstrong responded with an equalizing snapper, but Kayden Lemire (NHL CSS: 64) restored the visitors' lead with a seeing-eye wrister less than three minutes later. Spokane trade deadline pickup Tyus Sparks (NHL CSS: 63) got the crowd on its feet by picking the top corner on a screened powerplay shot for his second strike in as many games. Neither team could find a go-ahead goal in the third, setting the stage for overtime. An early tripping call gave Prince George a glorious opportunity, and 1:06 into the extra frame, defenceman Arsenii Anisimov (NHL CSS: 198) called game with a tremendous one-timer from the point. Souch earned the primary assist to finish the night with two points. The 19-year-old has four goals and four assists for eight points in three games to lead all WHL skaters in playoff goals and points.
THREE STARS
1- Arsenii Anisimov, PG
- 1G
2- Joshua Ravensbergen, PG
- 30 saves, .938 save percentage
3- Carter Esler, SPO
- 29 saves, .906 save percentage
Western Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2026
- Summary of 2025-26 Silvertips Team Awards - Everett Silvertips
- Giants' Lin Named Western Conference 2nd Team All-Star - Vancouver Giants
- WHL Announces Conference All-Star Teams for 2025-26 - WHL
- WHL Morning Skate: March 31 - Prince George Cougars
- Carson Carels and Josh Ravensbergen Named Western Conference First Team All-Stars - Prince George Cougars
- Tips Shut Down Hawks for Game Two Victory - Everett Silvertips
- Wenatchee Wild Goaltender Tvrznik Named to Western Conference Second-Team All-Star List - Wenatchee Wild
- Jonas Woo Named to Eastern Conference Second All-Star Team for 2025-26 - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Pickford & Rucks Named to Eastern Conference First All-Star Team for 2025-26 - Medicine Hat Tigers
- MacKenzie and Holinka Named to Eastern Conference Second All-Star Team - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Americans Sign Forward Seth Garofalo to Scholarship and Development Agreement - Tri-City Americans
- Oil Kings Recall Landreville - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Game Preview: Round 1 - Game 3 AT Pats - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Prince George Grabs 3-0 Series Stranglehold in Spokane - Prince George Cougars
- Game 3, Round 1 Preview: Vees vs Thunderbirds - Penticton Vees
- Game Day Hub: Round 1, Game 3 vs Everett - Portland Winterhawks
- Series Shifts to Saskatoon as Oil Kings and Blades Play Game 3 - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Chiefs Battle to OT Loss in Game 3, Look to Keep Season Alive in Game 4 on Wednesday - Spokane Chiefs
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