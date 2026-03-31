Summary of 2025-26 Silvertips Team Awards

Published on March 31, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips handed out hardware at the last regular season game on Mar. 21, naming Landon DuPont Team MVP and Jaxsin Vaughan the coveted F.I.E.R.C.E. Predator.

A recap of the awards given out:

Service Awards

Jim Leo Distinguished Service Award: Dwight Morritt, operations at Angel of the Winds Arena.

Booster Club Awards

Graduates ('06-born players eligible for professional hockey next season): #11 Carter Bear, #15 Jaxsin Vaughan, #17 Julius Miettinen, #22 Jesse Heslop, #24 Tarin Smith, #28 Mattias Uyeda, #31 Anders Miller, #35 Raiden LeGall.

Overagers ('05-born players in their final season of eligibility for junior hockey): #16 Rylan Gould, #18 Nolan Chastko, #19 Zackary Shantz

F.I.E.R.C.E. Predator Award: #15 Jaxsin Vaughan. Voted on by the Everett Silvertips Hockey Booster Club for the player that best exemplifies Fearless, Inspirational, Enthusiastic, Respected, Courageous and Exceptional play. Vaughan, an '06-born forward from Merritt, B.C., finished the season with a career-high 21 goals and 17 assists with 75 PIM. Coupling a fearsome shot with punishing physicality, Vaughan has been a valuable presence both on the ice and off it as an alternate captain for the team.

Coaches' Awards

Iron Man Award: #5 Luke Vlooswyk, #15 Jaxsin Vaughan, #18 Nolan Chastko, #37 Matias Vanhanen. None of these three players missed a game due to injury.

Scholastic Player of the Year: #16 Rylan Gould. Awarded to the player who combines the demands of hockey with the rigors of education. Gould finished with a 94% grade point average taking collegiate-level courses in history, communication, business and business law.

Community Relations Award: #15 Jaxsin Vaughan. Vaughan donated much of his time to kids around the community, from appearing at local Scout Troop meetings, to volunteering at youth hockey practices, to giving back and reading to fellow indigenous kids at Quil Ceda Tulalip Elementary School.

Community Relations Award: #35 Raiden LeGall. LeGall raised over $14,000 for mental health through his "Another Brick In LeWall" merch sale, benefitting Camp Erin in Washington and Eden Health Services in Manitoba.

Coach's Award: #11 Carter Bear & #17 Julius Miettinen. Presented to players that embody the Silvertip Way, leading by example on and off the ice. Bear and Miettinen are both vocal leaders on the team, exemplifying what it means to be a professional night in and night out.

Most Improved Player: #19 Zackary Shantz. Shantz made his overager season his best, growing from 36 points last year to 65 this year. He scored 27 goals with 38 assists and a +35 defensive rating.

Most Dedicated Player: #24 Tarin Smith. Everett's captain and Anaheim Ducks prospect both provided consistent offense with 16 points and 55 assists over 65 games, and reliable defense with a staggering +65 defensive rating.

Unsung Hero: #18 Nolan Chastko. Chastko's selfless play is best personified by his stint as a defenseman. A natural centerman, Chastko shifted to the blueline for 25 games out of roster necessity, racking up 13 points and a +12 defensive rating in that stretch. He eventually returned to his role down the middle, finishing the year with 35 points in all 68 games.

Leading Scorer: #37 Matias Vanhanen.

Rookie of the Year: #37 Matias Vanhanen. Vanhanen broke the franchise rookie record for scoring with 21 goals and 66 assists over 62 games played. The Nokia, Finland native also logged a +58 defensive rating.

Most Valuable Player: #9 Landon DuPont. DuPont finished the year with 18 goals and 55 assists for 73 total points, 31 of them coming on the powerplay. His +59 defensive rating ranks third on the team.







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