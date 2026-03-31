Giants' Lin Named Western Conference 2nd Team All-Star

Published on March 31, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants News Release









Vancouver Giants defenceman Ryan Lin

(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton) Vancouver Giants defenceman Ryan Lin(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton)

Calgary, Alta. - The Vancouver Giants, in conjunction with the Western Hockey League, are pleased to announce that defenceman Ryan Lin (Richmond, B.C.) has been named to the 2026 Western Conference Second All-Star Team, as voted upon by WHL General Managers.

Lin, 17, led the Giants in scoring this season with 57 points in just 53 games (14G-43A). His 14 goals this season were nearly triple the five he scored in 2024-25. Lin's 1.08 points-per-game this season were the third-highest by a Giants defenceman in franchise history, trailing only Jonathon Blum (1.29 in 2008-09) and Mazden Leslie (1.09 in 2024-25). His 1.08 points-per-game ranked 7th amongst all defencemen in the WHL this year.

The 6-foot, 177-pound right-shot rearguard ranked 4th amongst all WHL skaters in average ice-time per game (25:58), 4th amongst WHL defencemen in controlled exits per game (5.58), 4th amongst WHL d-men in average puck possession per game (2:20) and 5th in successful pass completions per game (37.8).

Without Lin in the lineup from January 16 until February 21 due to injury, the Giants went 3-11-0.

Lin also represented Team CHL at the 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge and was named to the roster for Team West for the 2026 WHL Prospects Game, but was unable to compete due to injury. He was named the 24th captain in franchise history on January 9 following the WHL Trade deadline.

Through just two WHL seasons, Lin already ranks 9th among all Giants defencemen in career points with 110 (19G-91A) in 114 career WHL regular season games. Eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, Lin was ranked 13th among North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings.

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Western Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2026

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