MacKenzie and Holinka Named to Eastern Conference Second All-Star Team

Published on March 31, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today the Conference Second All-Star teams today with Oil Kings Ethan MacKenzie and Miroslav Holinka both earning spots.

MacKenzie, out of Peachland, B.C., had a breakout season this year with the Oil Kings scoring 22 goals and adding 36 assists for 58 points. He was just the second Oil Kings defenceman to hit 20 goals in a season and also the second defenceman in team history with 10 powerplay goals in a year. Meanwhile, his 58 points were tied for second-most by an Oil Kings defender in a season.

MacKenzie was fourth among WHL defenders in goals and was top-10 in points.

Holinka, out of Zlin, Czechia, finished second on the Oil Kings in scoring this season and led the club in goals. He had 37 goals along with 43 assists for 80 points. His 37 goals were tied for 11th in the WHL. Holinka also had 10 game winning goals which were tied for third in the WHL, and his four shorthanded goals were tied for the league lead. Holinka tied the Oil Kings record for shorthanded goals in a season and was one goal away from tying the team record for game winning goals in a season.

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Western Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2026

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