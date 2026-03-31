Oil Kings Recall Landreville

Published on March 31, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have recalled 2010-born forward Cole Landreville.

Landreville, out of St. Claude, Man., has already played three games at the end of the regular season for the Oil Kings where he scored his first career WHL goal.

With Pilot Mound Academy U18 Prep, Landreville had 34 points in 23 games this season. Landreville was the 25th pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.

-

The Oil Kings are Edmonton's first choice for family fun with great seats starting at $20!

The Oil Kings are back in the playoffs, taking on the Saskatoon Blades with Game 5 going on Friday, April 3 at Rogers Place.

Head to OilKings.ca to secure your seat today!







Western Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.