Carson Carels and Josh Ravensbergen Named Western Conference First Team All-Stars

Published on March 31, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







SPOKANE, WASH - The WHL announced today that defenceman Carson Carels and goaltender Joshua Ravensbergen have been named first-team all-stars in the Western Conference.

Carson Carels, the 17-year-old product of Cypress River, Man., emerged as a dominant force in 2025-26, recording 73 points (20G-53A) in 58 games. Carels' 73 points tied for fourth among WHL blueliners, while he was one of only six rearguards to reach the 20-goal plateau. Eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, the 6-foot-1, 175-pound left-shot Carels is ranked third among North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings. In November, he was selected to represent Team CHL in the CHL USA Prospects Challenge. Come February, Carels was named captain of Team West for the 2026 WHL Prospects Game presented by Showpass. Originally selected by the Cougars in the first round (16th overall) of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, Carels has played 125 career WHL regular season games, securing 111 points (26G-85A). In eight career WHL Playoff games, he has notched four points (1G-3A).

For Ravensbergen, the 19-year-old product of North Vancouver, B.C., posted his third straight season with 25 or more wins, going 32-13-0-0 with a 2.51 goals-against average, .919 save percentage, and four shutouts. Among qualified WHL netminders, the 6-foot-6, 195-pound puckstopper ranked first in wins, first in save percentage, tied for second in shutouts, and fourth in goals-against average. Selected by the San Jose Sharks in the first round (30th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft, Ravensbergen has played 135 career WHL regular season games, going 91-30-4-2 with a 2.68 GAA, .909 SV%, and 10 shutouts. He was undrafted into the WHL. In 22 career WHL Playoff games, Ravensbergen is 14-7 with a 2.55 GAA, .918 SV%, and three shutouts.

The Cougars return to action tomorrow night looking to punch their ticket to the Western Conference Semi-Final for the third time in four seasons. Prince George leads the Spokane Chiefs three games to none, with Game 4 set for 7:05 PM in Spokane.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2026

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