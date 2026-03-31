Jonas Woo Named to Eastern Conference Second All-Star Team for 2025-26

Published on March 31, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today the Second All-Star Teams for the 2025-26 WHL season.

WHL Conference All-Star Teams are voted upon by WHL General Managers.

WHL Eastern Conference Second All-Star Team

Goaltender - Filip Ruzicka, Brandon Wheat Kings and Chase Wutzke, Moose Jaw Warriors

Defence - Jonas Woo, Medicine Hat Tigers

Defence - Ethan MacKenzie, Edmonton Oil Kings

Forward - Miroslav Holinka, Edmonton Oil Kings

Forward - Jaxon Jacobson, Brandon Wheat Kings

Forward - Kale Dach, Calgary Hitmen

WHL Western Conference Second All-Star Team

Goaltender - Tobias Tvrznik, Wenatchee Wild

Defence - Tarin Smith, Everett Silvertips

Defence - Ryan Lin, Vancouver Giants

Forward - Jacob Kvasnicka, Penticton Vees

Forward - Julius Miettinen, Everett Silvertips

Forward - Carter Bear, Everett Silvertips

WHL Eastern Conference Second All-Star Team Biographies

Goaltender - Filip Ruzicka, Brandon Wheat Kings

The 18-year-old product of Trinec, Czechia, enjoyed a stellar rookie campaign in the WHL, going 26-14-1-0 with a 3.19 goals-against average, .906 save percentage, and two shutouts. Eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, the 6-foot-7, 230-pound puckstopper is ranked 13th among North American goaltenders in NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings. Among qualified WHL goaltenders, Ruzicka was tied for seventh in save percentage and stood alone in seventh for wins. Ruzicka was selected by the Brandon Wheat Kings in the second round (104th overall) of the 2025 CHL Import Draft.

Goaltender - Chase Wutzke, Moose Jaw Warriors

The 19-year-old product of Debden, Sask., went 16-24-3-1 with a 3.33 goals-against average, .904 save percentage, and one shutout as he split the season between the Red Deer Rebels and Warriors. Facing the third most shots among any WHL netminder (1,553), Wutzke turned aside more pucks (1,404) than all but one WHL goaltender. Selected by the Minnesota Wild in the fifth round (142nd overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft, the 6-foot-3, 156-pound Wutzke has appeared in 140 career WHL regular season games, going 56-59-10-4 with a 3.25 GAA, .899 SV%, and three shutouts. He made his WHL debut with Red Deer during the 2021-22 campaign after being selected by the Rebels in the second round (40th overall) of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft.

Defence - Jonas Woo, Medicine Hat Tigers

The 19-year-old product of Winnipeg, Man., posted a career best campaign, logging 86 points (29G-57A) in 56 games to lead all WHL defencemen in scoring. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound right shot blueliner's 29 goals were second among all WHL rearguards, while his 57 assists were tops among defencemen across the League. With four shorthanded goals to his credit, Woo finished tied for first among all WHL players. Originally selected by the Winnipeg ICE in the first round (18th overall) of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, Woo has played 259 career WHL regular season games, securing 187 points (51G-136A). He helped the Tigers claim the WHL Championship in 2025 and has skated in 60 career WHL Playoff games, registering 23 points (4G-19A).

Defence - Ethan MacKenzie, Edmonton Oil Kings

The 19-year-old product of Peachland, B.C., enjoyed a breakout campaign that saw him tally 58 points (22G-36A) in 59 games. The 6-foot-1, 189-pound blueliner served as an alternate captain for the Oil Kings in 2025-26, finishing ninth in scoring among WHL rearguards. Eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, MacKenzie is ranked 74th among North American defencemen in NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings. Originally selected by the Oil Kings in the fourth round (82nd overall) of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, MacKenzie has dressed in 189 career WHL regular season games, registering 108 points (29G-79A).

Forward - Miroslav Holinka, Edmonton Oil Kings

The 20-year-old product of Zlin, Czechia, posted a career best season with 80 points (37G-43A) in 59 games. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound centre led the Oil Kings in goals. Selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the fifth round (151st overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft, Holinka has registered 125 points (56G-69A) in 106 career WHL regular season games, adding another three points (1G-2A) in nine WHL Playoff games. He was originally selected by the Oil Kings in the first round (14th overall) of the 2024 CHL Import Draft.

Forward - Jaxon Jacobson, Brandon Wheat Kings

The 17-year-old product of Brandon, Man., nearly doubled his point total in 2025-26, recording an 85-point season (25G-60A) after tallying 44 points as a 16-year-old rookie. The 5-foot-10, 182-pound centre finished fourth in the WHL in assists, while finished second in scoring on the Wheat Kings. With a December birthdate, Jacobson is eligible for the 2027 NHL Draft. Originally selected by the Wheat Kings in the first round (fifth overall) of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, he has notched 135 points (44G-91A) in 121 career WHL regular season games.

Forward - Kale Dach, Calgary Hitmen

The 19-year-old product of Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., finished second in scoring among all Hitmen with 75 points (34G-41A) in 63 games. The 5-foot-10, 165-pound centre was recognized with WHL weekly and monthly awards on numerous occasions throughout the 2025-26 campaign. Selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the seventh round (201st overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft, Dach is in his rookie season in the WHL.

WHL Western Conference Second All-Star Team Biographies

Goaltender - Tobias Tvrznik, Wenatchee Wild

The 18-year-old product of Litomerice, Czechia, landed in the WHL this season and posted a record of 16-18-2-2 with a 3.10 goals-against average, .913 save percentage, and one shutout. His save percentage was good for third among all qualified WHL goaltenders. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound puckstopper is eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, ranked fifth among North American netminders in NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings. Tvrznik was named to Team West for the 2026 WHL Prospects Game presented by Showpass, but was unable to compete due to injury. He was originally selected by the Wild in the first round (10th overall) of the 2025 CHL Import Draft.

Defence - Tarin Smith, Everett Silvertips

The 20-year-old product of Porcupine Plain, Sask., enjoyed his best WHL season yet, scoring 71 points (16G-55A) in 65 games while serving as captain of the Silvertips. Smith's 55 assists left him tied for second among all WHL defencemen. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound left-shot blueliner was selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the third round (79th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft. In 208 career WHL regular season games, Smith has secured 176 points (41G-135A). Originally selected by the Silvertips in the first round (20th overall) of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, Smith has also skated in 24 career WHL Playoff games, tallying 22 points (5G-17A).

Defence - Ryan Lin, Vancouver Giants

The 17-year-old product of Richmond, B.C., was on pace to obliterate his rookie numbers until an injury waylaid his sophomore season. Still, the 6-foot, 177-pound right-shot rearguard registered career highs with 14 goals, and 57 points in 53 games this season. Eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, Lin is ranked 13th among North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings. He represented Team CHL at the 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge and was also named to the roster for Team West for the 2026 WHL Prospects Game presented by Showpass but was unable to compete due to injury. Originally selected by the Giants in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, Lin has seen action in 114 career WHL regular season games, posting 110 points (19G-91A).

Forward - Jacob Kvasnicka, Penticton Vees

The 18-year-old product of Burnsville, Minn., made an impact in his first WHL season, recording 85 points (35G-50A) to lead the expansion Penticton Vees in scoring. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound right winger notched four shorthanded goals this season, good enough to tie him atop the WHL charts. Originally selected by the Winnipeg ICE in the second round (34th overall) of the 2022 WHL U.S. Priority Draft, Kvasnicka was acquired by the Vees from the Wenatchee Wild ahead of the 2025-26 season. Kvasnicka was selected by the New York Islanders in the seventh round (202nd overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft.

Forward - Julius Miettinen, Everett Silvertips

The 20-year-old product of Helsinki, Finland, enjoyed his best WHL season to date, collecting 76 points (35G-41A) in 52 games. After an injury-shortened 2024-25 season, the 6-foot-3, 207-pound centre returned to show his 31-goal, 67-point rookie season in 2023-24 was no fluke. Selected by the Seattle Kraken in the second round (40th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft, Miettinen has tallied 182 points (77G-105A) in 154 career WHL regular season games. Originally selected by the Silvertips in the first round (30th overall) of the 2023 CHL Import Draft, Miettinen has shown a knack for scoring in key moments, authoring five game-winning goals this season and another eight during the 2023-24 campaign.

Forward - Carter Bear, Everett Silvertips

The 19-year-old product of West St. Paul, Man., continued to provide consistent scoring for the Silvertips, logging his third straight season with at least 25 goals. In fact, the 6-foot, 177-pound left winger finished the season with 77 points (36G-41A) to finish second in scoring for Everett. Selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the first round (13th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft, Bear missed time last season due to injury. Originally a sixth-round pick (132nd overall) of the Silvertips in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, Bear has earned 218 points (102G-116A) in 195 career WHL regular season games.

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world's finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 23 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and six in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada's National Junior Hockey Team.







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