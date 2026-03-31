Prince George Grabs 3-0 Series Stranglehold in Spokane

Published on March 31, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







SPOKANE, WASH - The Prince George Cougars are one win away from the second round.

The Cats took a commanding 3-0 series lead with a 3-2 overtime win over the Spokane Chiefs on Monday at Numerica Veterans Arena. Arsenii Anisimov played hero, scoring 1:06 into the extra frame. Kayden Lemire and Brock Souch also scored in the win, while Josh Ravensbergen earned the victory with 30 saves.

"He's (Anisimov) had such a good year. You look at everything - obviously coming over last year not knowing a lick of English - and this year we sometimes forget how young he is out there. He does so much for this group, and to see him get rewarded like that was huge," said Cougars assistant coach Carter Rigby.

Post-Game Audio with Assistant Coach Carter Rigby

https://media.chl.ca/wp-content/uploads/sites/46/2026/03/31121444/Riggs-Post-Game-gm-3.mp3

After a scoreless first period, the Cougars opened the scoring when Brock Souch netted a short-handed goal at 6:28. Souch stole the puck from Tyus Sparks and made no mistake on the breakaway for his fourth goal of the playoffs.

Spokane tied the game at 12:16 when Coco Armstrong wired a shot from the right circle. The Cougars quickly restored their lead at 14:58, as Kayden Lemire snapped a wrist shot from the right circle past Carter Esler. Spokane responded again late in the period, with Sparks scoring on the power play at 18:48.

An entertaining third period saw both Ravensbergen and Esler make key saves, sending the game to overtime.

In the extra frame, the Cougars went to an early power play and capitalized. On just their second man advantage of the game, Souch found Anisimov in the high slot, and he hammered a one-timer past Esler at 1:06 to give the Cougars a 3-0 series lead and put them one win away from Round 2.

What's Next:

The Cougars will look to complete the series sweep on Wednesday, April 1 in Spokane.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2026

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