2025-26 CHL Top-10 Rankings Unveiled for Week 26

Published on March 24, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) today unveiled the Week 26 edition of the CHL Top-10 Rankings presented by Delta Hotels by Marriott, marking the final rankings of the 2025-26 season.

The Everett Silvertips remain No. 1 following a historic regular season in which they captured a second straight Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy as WHL regular season champions with a 57-8-2-1 record, further cementing their status as the CHL's top-ranked team over the past two months. Everett closed the year with key wins over Victoria and Wenatchee, highlighted by rookie Hunter Rudolph's first WHL hat trick, while overager Rylan Gould added four points to finish with 50 on the season. The Silvertips now shift their focus to a first-round playoff matchup against Portland.

In the QMJHL, the Moncton Wildcats edged Chicoutimi for first overall, closing out the regular season with a sweep of Charlottetown behind strong performances from Gabe Smith and captain Caleb Desnoyers, while goaltender Rudy Guimond earned the Jacques Plante Trophy after posting a league-best 2.27 goals-against average. Chicoutimi, just one point back, showcased its balance all season, led by QMJHL scoring champion Maxim Massé and defenceman Alex Huang.

Out west, Prince Albert and Medicine Hat wrapped up a tight race in the WHL's East. The Raiders finished strong with dominant wins and standout performances from Braeden Cootes and rookie Alisher Sarkenov, while the Tigers continued to lead the CHL in scoring (5.12 goals per game), powered by Andrew Basha and 100-point twins Markus and Liam Ruck.

In the OHL, Brantford and Kitchener secured conference titles. The Bulldogs were led by captain Jake O'Brien and Minnesota Wild prospect Adam Benak, while Kitchener saw strong production from Sam O'Reilly and Cameron Arquette. Meanwhile, Penticton capped an impressive inaugural season by setting a new CHL record for wins by an expansion team with 44, while both Ottawa and Rouyn-Noranda entered the playoffs with strong momentum.

With the regular season complete, attention now turns to the playoffs, where the CHL's top teams will look to build on their success. Fans can now make their picks for the Road to the Memorial Cup through the 2025-26 WHL, OHL & QMJHL Playoff Bracket Challenge Contest at chl.ca/bracket-challenge. Playoff coverage begins Thursday, March 26 on FloHockey, with four OHL games and one QMJHL matchup on the schedule, before the WHL postseason gets underway Friday, March 27 on Victory+ with all eight opening-night games.

CHL Top-10 Rankings - Week 26

1. Everett Silvertips (WHL)

2. Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

3. Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)

4. Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

5. Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

6. Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

7. Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

8. Penticton Vees (WHL)

9. Ottawa 67's (OHL)

10. Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (QMJHL)

For information and details about each club ranked in the CHL's latest Top-10 Rankings, please visit chl.ca/video/2025-26-chl-top-10-rankings-week-26.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 24, 2026

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