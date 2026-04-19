Game Preview: Round 2, Game 6 vs PEN

Published on April 19, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars return in front of their home fans tonight as they battle the Penticton Vees in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semi-Final at CN Centre. The Vees lead the series 3-2.

When: Sunday, April 19

Puck Drop: 7:05 pm

Prince George Cougars Roster Breakdown (Birth Year):

2005-born players (3) - Dumanski, Gizowski, Seitz

2006-born players (7) - Souch, Ashe, Parascak, Vaughan, Ravensbergen, Levshyn, Sobry

2007-born players (6) - Foster, Yakutsenak, Shurgot, Lajoie, Anisimov, Fisher

2008-born players (7) - Kozicky, Lemire, Finnegan, Cahill, Carels, Johnston, Funk

2009-born players (2) - Hajt, Wotherspoon

Penticton Vees Roster Breakdown (Birth Year):

2005-born players (4) - Stevenson, Danis, Evers, Birnie

2006-born players (12) - Alstead, Tastad, Drancak, Reyelts, McCallum, Wehmann, Valiant, Pederson, Petersen, Michaud, Johnson, Weber

2007-born players (3) - Stone, Norrie, Kvasnicka

2008-born players (4) - Burick, Milford, Alger-East, DeMars

The Series So Far:

Game 1: Terik Parascak scored compiled three points and Josh Ravensbergen made 34 saves to help the Cats to a 4-1 win.

Game 2: Terik Parascak and Jett Lajoie both scored twice in a 6-2 win. The Cougars exploded for four goals in the first frame.

Game 3: Brady Birnie's two third period goals helped Penticton t a 5-3 win at CN Centre.

Game 4: The Vees used three power-play goals in the final minutes to defeat Prince George 5-2.

Game 5: Despite a marvellous outing from Josh Ravensbergen, the Cats did all 1-0 at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Berger Continues to Deliver

Despite being down 3-2 going into tonight, Josh Ravensbergen has been no short of outstanding.

Ravensbergen owns a .920 save percentage in the 2026 WHL Playoffs.

Do or Die

It is simple tonight for the Prince George Cougars. Win a game, and force Game 7 on Tuesday in Penticton.

It marks the third straight season the Cougars have a played a Game 6 at home when facing elimination.

The Cougars are 1-1 in those contests.

"We are very excited for this opportunity for sure," said GM and Head Coach Mark Lamb. "Game 6, second round, we're going to have a crazy crowd and I can't wait."

The Cougars are without Aiden Foster tonight who serves the final game of his two game suspension.

Get Your Tickets!

Game 6 Tickets are AVAILABLE NOW!







Western Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2026

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