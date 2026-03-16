DuPont, Boettiger & Harvey Secure WHL Weekly Awards

Published on March 16, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Everett Silvertips defenceman Landon DuPont has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week, Fuelled by Co-op, for the week ending Sunday, March 15.

DuPont, a 16-year-old product of Calgary, Alta., registered eight points (1G-7A) and a plus-8 rating in three games as the Silvertips went 3-0-0-0 to clinch the Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy as WHL Regular Season champions this past week.

The 5-foot-11, 183-pound right-shot defenceman started his week with a three-point performance (1G-2A) Friday, March 13, as the Silvertips doubled up the Penticton Vees by a 6-3 margin at South Okanagan Events Centre. DuPont collected assists on a first period goal by Lukas Kaplan and a second period strike from Detroit Red Wings prospect Carter Bear, before securing an empty-net goal to ice the victory. He was named third star of the game for his effort.

Saturday, March 14, back in Everett, DuPont tallied two assists as the Silvertips edged the Vees by a 4-3 score in overtime. The 2024 exceptional status blueliner contributed helpers on a pair of second period markers from Anaheim Ducks prospect Tarin Smith as Everett defeated the B.C. Division champion Vees for the second consecutive night.

Rounding out the weekend Sunday, March 15, DuPont registered three more assists as the Silvertips bounced the Portland Winterhawks by an 8-5 score at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. DuPont's first assist of the evening came on another goal from Smith. The reigning WHL Rookie of the Year then secured assists on third period goals from Rhys Jamieson and Bear.

With 71 points (18G-53A) in 60 games, DuPont ranks fifth in scoring among all WHL defencemen. His 53 assists are tied for second among all WHL blueliners.

Coming out of the weekend, DuPont is riding a 10-game point-scoring streak that has seen him register 21 points (3G-18A) dating back to Saturday, February 21.

Originally selected by the Everett Silvertips first overall in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft, DuPont has posted 131 points (35G-96A) in 124 career WHL regular season games. He was awarded the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy, presented annually to the WHL Rookie of the Year, for his outstanding campaign as a 15-year-old in 2024-25.

This represents the second time this season DuPont has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week, Fuelled by Co-op. He was previously recognized Monday, February 16.

With a record of 55-7-2-1, the Silvertips have secured the Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy as WHL Regular Season champions for the 2025-26 season. This is the second consecutive season in which Everett has

Next up, DuPont and the Silvertips visit the Victoria Royals (28-28-6-3) Tuesday, March 17 (7:05 p.m. PT) at Save-On-Foods Memorial Arena. Watch every second of the action FREE on Victory+.

Tempo WHL Player of the Week

September 22, 2025: Ethan Semeniuk, Moose Jaw Warriors

September 29, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

October 6, 2025: Matias Vanhanen, Everett Silvertips

October 14, 2025: Noah Kosick, Swift Current Broncos

October 20, 2025: Kooper Gizowski, Prince George Cougars

October 27, 2025: Caden Brown, Regina Pats

November 3, 2025: Max Curran, Edmonton Oil Kings

November 10, 2025: Luke Mistelbacher, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 17, 2025: Liam Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers

November 24, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

December 1, 2025: Tarin Smith, Everett Silvertips

December 8, 2025: Bryce Pickford, Medicine Hat Tigers

December 15, 2025: Joby Baumuller, Brandon Wheat Kings

December 22, 2025: Mathis Preston, Spokane Chiefs

December 29, 2025: Jonas Woo, Medicine Hat Tigers

January 5, 2026: Lukas Sawchyn, Edmonton Oil Kings

January 12, 2026: Bryce Pickford, Medicine Hat Tigers

January 19, 2026: Daxon Rudolph, Prince Albert Raiders

January 26, 2026: Brandon Gorzynski, Prince Albert Raiders

February 2, 2026: Tij Iginla, Kelowna Rockets

February 9, 2026: Carter Sotheran, Edmonton Oil Kings

February 16, 2026: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

February 23, 2026: Owen Martin, Spokane Chiefs

March 2, 2026: Julius Miettinen, Everett Silvertips

March 9, 2026: Tij Iginla, Kelowna Rockets

RAIDERS FORWARD HARVEY NAMED SANDMAN WHL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Prince Albert Raiders forward Ben Harvey has been named Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending Sunday, March 15.

Harvey, a 16-year-old product of Edmonton, Alta., recorded six points (3G-3A) and a plus-6 rating in two games as the Prince Albert Raiders went 2-0-0-0 this past weekend.

The 5-foot-11, 184-pound right winger exploded for a career high six points (3G-3A) Friday, March 13, as the Raiders drubbed the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors by an 11-0 score at Art Hauser Centre. Harvey collected assists on two goals by Maddix McCagherty and another by Vancouver Canucks prospect Braeden Cootes. McCagherty's first goal of the night stood up as the eventual game-winner, coming only 3:26 into the first period. Harvey registered his 10th goal of the season 4:19 into the second period, putting Prince Albert in front by a 3-0 score. He followed up with his second goal of the night and 11th of the campaign midway through the second period before completing the hat trick with 40 seconds remaining in regulation. Harvey's first career hat trick helped him land first-star recognition in the victory over the Raiders' East Division rivals from Moose Jaw.

Saturday, March 14, Harvey registered two shots on goal as the Raiders secured a 2-1 shootout victory over the Regina Pats.

Originally selected by the Raiders in the first round (fourth overall) of the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft, Harvey has notched 26 points (12G-14A) in 48 career WHL regular season games. He dressed in one post-season contest for the Raiders during the 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien.

He made his WHL debut with the Raiders in 2024-25, skating in six games and registering one assist.

Born in 2009, Harvey is eligible for the 2027 NHL Draft.

With a record of 49-10-5-1, the Raiders have clinched the WHL's East Division title.

Next up, Harvey and the Raiders host the Regina Pats (25-31-7-2) Tuesday, March 17 (7 p.m. ST) at Art Hauser Centre in Prince Albert. Watch another East Division clash between the Raiders and Pats for FREE on Victory+.

Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week

September 22, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

September 29, 2025: Chase Surkan, Brandon Wheat Kings

October 6, 2025: Jacob Kvasnicka, Penticton Vees

October 14, 2025: Carter Casey, Medicine Hat Tigers

October 20, 2025: Andrei Molgachev, Calgary Hitmen

October 27, 2025: Chase Surkan, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 3, 2025: Dylan Dean, Edmonton Oil Kings

November 10, 2025: Kale Dach, Calgary Hitmen

November 17, 2024: Brock England, Seattle Thunderbirds

November 24, 2025: Colt Carter, Moose Jaw Warriors

December 1, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

December 8, 2025: Boston Tait, Wenatchee Wild

December 15, 2025: Tyson Moss, Medicine Hat Tigers

December 22, 2025: Ludovic Perreault, Victoria Royals

December 29, 2025: Mason Kraft, Wenatchee Wild

January 5, 2026: Jacob Kvasnicka, Penticton Vees

January 12, 2026: Jacob Kvasnicka, Penticton Vees

January 19, 2026: Prab Bhathal, Brandon Wheat Kings

January 26, 2026: Andrei Molgachev, Calgary Hitmen

February 2, 2026: Matias Vanhanen, Everett Silvertips

February 9, 2026: Kale Dach, Calgary Hitmen

February 16, 2026: Jonah Sivertson, Prince Albert Raiders

February 23, 2026: Vojtech Cihar, Kelowna Rockets

March 2, 2026: Matias Vanhanen, Everett Silvertips

March 9, 2026: Easton Daneault, Lethbridge Hurricanes

2026 NHL DRAFT-ELIGIBLE NETMINDER BOETTIGER NAMED MARY BROWN'S CHICKEN WHL GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today 2026 NHL Draft-eligible netminder Harrison Boettigerof the Kelowna Rockets has been named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, March 15.

Boettiger, an 18-year-old product of Wheat Ridge, Colo., went 3-0-0-0 with a 0.98 goals-against average and .973 save percentage this past week.

This marks the second time this season Boettiger has been named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week. He was previously recognized Monday, November 24, 2025.

Eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, Boettiger is identified seventh among North American goaltenders in NHL Central Scouting's Midterm Rankings.

Wednesday, March 11, Boettiger was named first star of the game after turning aside 30 of 31 shots in a 2-1 overtime victory over the Victoria Royals. The 6-foot-3, 193-pound Boettiger was sharp, including making 10 saves on 11 shots during a busy second period of play. He was perfect in the third period, turning aside eight pucks to help get the game to overtime.

Boettiger was once again named first star of the game, this time Friday, March 13, as he backstopped the Rockets to a 4-1 home-ice triumph over the Kamloops Blazers. The only blemish for the first-year WHL netminder came late in the second period. As the Blazers pressed in the third period, directing 12 pucks towards the Kelowna net, Boettiger was perfect, preserving the lead and delivering Kelowna an important divisional victory.

Saturday, March 14, represented the busiest night on the weekly calendar for Boettiger, who faced 48 shots in a 5-1 road win over the Blazers at Sandman Centre in Kamloops. The American netminder was near perfect in this outing, with the only goal against coming via the power play with 1:37 remaining in regulation. The Blazers outshot the Rockets by margins of 18-8 in the second period and 19-10 in the third period, as they pushed to get back in the game. Boettiger refused to allow Kelowna's rivals back into the contest.

In his first season in the WHL, Boettiger is 25-9-4-1 with a 2.85 GAA and .910 SV%. He ranks among the WHL leaders in SV% (T-4th), wins (T-7th), and GAA (T-9th).

Boettiger has won three consecutive starts and collected points in eight consecutive starts dating back to Friday, February 20, helping the Rockets surge up the Western Conference standings with sights set on hosting the 2026 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota in May.

Boettiger was selected by the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the first round (fourth overall) of the 2022 WHL U.S. Priority Draft. He was acquired by the Rockets from the Hurricanes as part of the return for Seattle Kraken prospect Caden Price ahead of the 2025 WHL Trade Deadline.

Boettiger signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Rockets on June 22, 2025. Earlier this season, he represented Team CHL at the 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge. He also represented Team West at the 2026 WHL Prospects Game presented by Showpass in February.

Coming out of the weekend, the Rockets (38-19-6-3) are third in the WHL's Western Conference, having clinched a berth in the 2026 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien.

Next up, the Rockets visit the B.C. Division champion Penticton Vees (41-14-6-4) Friday, March 20 (7:05 p.m. PT) at South Okanagan Events Centre. Don't miss this must-see B.C. Division clash of titans - watch FREE on Victory+.

Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week

September 22, 2025: Ethan Eskit, Victoria Royals

September 29, 2025: Logan Edmonstone, Kamloops Blazers

October 6, 2025: Parker Snell, Edmonton Oil Kings

October 14, 2025: Evan Gardner, Saskatoon Blades

October 20, 2025: Burke Hood, Vancouver Giants

October 27, 2025: Andrew Reyelts, Penticton Vees

November 3, 2025: Eric Tu, Calgary Hitmen

November 10, 2025: Michal Orsulak, Prince Albert Raiders

November 17, 2025: Anders Miller, Everett Silvertips

November 24, 2025: Harrison Boettiger, Kelowna Rockets

December 1, 2025: Joshua Ravensbergen, Prince George Cougars

December 8, 2025: Matthew Hutchison, Regina Pats

December 15, 2025: Eric Tu, Calgary Hitmen

December 22, 2025: Marek Sklenicka, Seattle Thunderbirds

December 29, 2025: Filip Ruzicka, Brandon Wheat Kings

January 5, 2026: Xavier Wendt, Tri-City Americans

January 12, 2026: Ethan Eskit, Victoria Royals

January 19, 2026: Carter Esler, Spokane Chiefs

January 26, 2026: Ethan McCallum, Penticton Vees

February 2, 2026: Jayden Kraus, Brandon Wheat Kings

February 9, 2026: Logan Edmonstone, Kamloops Blazers

February 16, 2026: Grayson Malinoski, Seattle Thunderbirds

February 23, 2026: Filip Ruzicka, Brandon Wheat Kings

March 2, 2026: Parker Snell, Edmonton Oil Kings

March 9, 2026: Andrew Reyelts, Penticton Vees







Western Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.