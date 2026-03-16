The London Knights Are Coming to Victoria for the First-Ever Clash of the Kingdoms

Published on March 16, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria, BC - The Victoria Royals and London Knights have announced the "Clash of the Kingdoms" series, a special two-game showcase featuring the Western Hockey League's Victoria Royals and current defending Memorial Cup Champions, London Knights. The series will take place Friday, September 4 at 7:00 PM and Saturday, September 5 at 4:00 PM at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria, BC.

The "Clash of the Kingdoms" series will mark the first-ever inter-league meeting between WHL and OHL clubs outside of the Memorial Cup tournament, bringing together two prominent Canadian Hockey League programs for a one of a kind early-season event.

"Hosting this series in Victoria will create an outstanding atmosphere for our players and fans while highlighting the level of talent across the Canadian Hockey League," said Joey Poljanowski, Vice-President of Hockey Operations for the Victoria Royals. "This event will give our community a great platform to celebrate junior hockey and experience something truly unique. We're looking forward to welcoming the Knights and for a very entertaining series".

The London Knights will arrive in Victoria this fall following two straight championship seasons in 2024 and 2025.

"We are excited to visit Victoria in September," said Mark Hunter, Vice President and General Manager of the London Knights. "It will be a unique challenge for our players and staff facing off against the Royals, a team we haven't played before. It will be a great way for our players and staff to bond heading into the 2026-27 regular season."

While the series is expected to feature several top NHL prospects, it will also showcase a matchup between two of junior hockey's most prominent coaches, Dale Hunter and James Patrick. Both Hunter and Patrick played over 1,200 National Hockey League games during their playing careers and have been instrumental in the development of some of the Canadian Hockey League's best alumni now playing in the NHL.

In addition to the on-ice action, the weekend will feature an outdoor Fan Fest including live music, outdoor games and additional activities around the arena.

The event is expected to draw significant interest from fans across Vancouver Island and Canada.

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday March 18th at 11am PST. Visit victoriaroyals.com to purchase.

Clash of the Kingdoms Schedule

Friday, September 4th, 7:05 pm vs London Knights @ Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

Saturday, September 5th, 4:00 pm vs London Knights @ Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre







Western Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2026

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