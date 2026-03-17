Royals Gear up for Final Three Games of the Regular Season at Home

Published on March 16, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







The Royals will finish off the season with three straight home games this week, hosting the Everett Silvertips on Tuesday before facing off with the Prince George Cougars for a weekend back-to-back!

Tuesday, March 17 is our St. Paddy's Party and #BeASuperhero for Children's Miracle Network Night presented by RE/MAX. The first 1,000 fans through the doors will receive a mini stick courtesy of RE/MAX, and the Royals will take the ice in specialty superhero jerseys, with all proceeds supporting the British Columbia Children's Hospital Foundation. Fans can also bid on the game-worn jerseys now through DASH, with the auction closing Wednesday, March 18 at 12:00 PM.

Friday, March 20 is Women in Sports Night at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre. Join us from 5:00-6:00 PM in the Comfort Lounge for a special pre-game panel featuring three incredible athletes and mentors from the University of Victoria Vikes - Jamie Garett, Madeline Mittelsteadt, and Olivia Roschat, hosted by Lauren Pederson. All attendees will be entered to win a Vancouver Golden Eyes prize pack, while the Golden Eyes merchandise team will be activating at Gate 1 with merchandise and discounted ticket offers for Island fans.

The evening will also feature a significant philanthropic moment, as Fancy Ching and David Wong will make a $75,000 donation to the Victoria Hospitals Foundation, supporting the Fancy and David Foundation Power Play for Care campaign to expand the Island's first surgical robotics program and help advance cancer care at Royal Jubilee and Victoria General Hospitals. In addition, the Victoria Royals will donate $1 from every ticket sold to the Victoria Hospitals Foundation, and fans are encouraged to support the campaign through the Foundation's fundraising page.

Saturday, March 21 is Fan Appreciation Night presented by Island Savings at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre. It's the Royals' final game of the regular season and one fans won't want to miss. The night will feature over $10,000 in giveaways, including an entrance giveaway, exit giveaway, and a Royals stick giveaway to close out the evening. Fans can also expect plenty happening around the arena, including the Island Savings Shoot to Win activation on the concourse, along with surprises throughout the night. Be sure to keep an eye on our social channels as more details are announced leading up to the game.

The Victoria Royals are gearing up for three final home games to wrap up the regular season, and with the team pushing for a playoff spot, every point matters. Join us at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre and help create an electric atmosphere as the Royals make their final push toward the postseason.

Tickets can be purchased for all games at selectyourtickets.com.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2026

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