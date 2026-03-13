Women in Sports Night Set to Inspire at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

Published on March 12, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria B.C., - The Victoria Royals are set to host the Prince George Cougars for Women in Sports Night on Friday March 20, in the first of the final two home games of the season. Women in Sports Night, one of the Royals newest theme nights, has quickly turned into a very meaningful one across the community, dedicated to celebrating leadership, visibility, and the growing impact of women across all levels of sport.

The evening will highlight a panel of three incredible athletes and mentors from the University of Victoria Vikes, Jamie Garett, Madeline Mittelsteadt and Olivia Roschat from 5-6pm prior to puck drop at 7:05 pm. All attendees will be entered to win a prize pack courtesy of the Vancouver Golden Eyes. Staff from Vancouver's Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) expansion team, the Vancouver Golden Eyes will be activating at Gate, providing Island fans with access to merchandise and discounted tickets.

Throughout the night, fans will have the opportunity to meet women helping drive the game forward through in-arena features, storytelling, and community partnerships. The night aims to create meaningful dialogue around inclusion, increase visibility and celebrate the progress being made across the industry.

The Victoria Royals Foundation will donate 50/50 proceeds to the Bridges for Women Society, an organization that inspires women affected by trauma, violence or abuse to reclaim their lives and build financial security through healing, education and employment programs.

The Royals organization has emphasized that the night is not only a celebration, but a call to action, encouraging continued support for inclusive programming and equal opportunity in sport.

"From growing up playing sports to now working for the Royals, sports have always been a big part of my life," said Mia Reeves, marketing and communications coordinator for the Victoria Royals Hockey Club. "I'm thrilled that there are more role models and opportunities for the next generation of girls growing up and I'm grateful to be part of it."

From grassroots development programs to elite performance pathways, the night aims to highlight female leaders who have found great success in sport.

Additionally, the evening will feature a significant philanthropic gesture, spearheaded by local community leaders Fancy Ching and David Wong who have pledged a $75,000 donation to support the Victoria Hospitals Foundation.

The $75,000 will directly support the Victoria Hospitals Foundation's It's Time for Surgical Evolution campaign, in expansion of the Island's first surgical robotics program and revolutionize cancer care at Royal Jubilee and Victoria General hospitals.

"We feel so blessed to have the ability to contribute, in a small way, to this game-changing advancement in our community's health care," said Fancy Ching. "But there is much more to be done, so we hope that you will all join us in contributing to this impactful cause. Together, we can realize this vision of advancing medical technology to enhance patient care and experience within our community".

Their donation represents one of the most significant single-night philanthropic commitments associated with a Royals theme night. In addition to Fancy and David's donation, the Victoria Royals will donate $1 from each ticket sold to the Victoria Hospitals Foundation. Fans are encouraged to donate to the campaign through the Victoria Hospitals Foundation fundraising page.

The Royals currently sit in one of the closest playoff races in Western Hockey League history. This game promises to be a must-see experience both on and off the ice.

Purchase Tickets

The Victoria Royals Hockey Club will be hosting a pre-game panel featuring athletes, coaches and mentors from the University of Victoria, Vikes. Royals own Lauren Pederson will be hosting the panel and invites fans to be part of this incredibly special night.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.