RE/MAX Presents: Be a Superhero for Children's Miracle Network

Published on March 12, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer Rebels News Release







RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels, in partnership with the Western Hockey League, are thrilled to announce details for RE/MAX Presents: Be a Superhero for Children's Miracle Network this Friday, March 13 when the Rebels host the Brandon Wheat Kings.

The Rebels will storm the ice at the Marchant Crane Centrium decked out in special superhero-themed jerseys, as well as capes during warmups. Fans at the game can bid on these jerseys and capes through silent auction with net proceeds going to Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation.

Joining the Rebels for a special pregame ceremony will be six-year-old Charlee. Born with only half of a functioning heart, Charlee underwent her first life-saving surgery just one day after birth, another before her first birthday and a third when she was four years old. Today, thanks to the extraordinary care from her medical team at Alberta Children's Hospital and her own fighting spirit, this feisty redhead is thriving and showing everyone what true strength looks like.

Through the first three seasons of RE/MAX Presents for Children's Miracle Network, more than $415,000 has been raised in support of local children's hospital foundations across Western Canada, including B.C. Children's Hospital, Stollery Children's Hospital, Alberta Children's Hospital, Jim Pattison Children's Hospital, and Children's Hospital of Manitoba.

Puck drop Friday night at the Marchant Crane Centrium is at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at ticketsalberta.com and reddeerrebels.com.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.