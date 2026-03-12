RECAP: Warriors Emerge Victorious in Shootout Thriller

Published on March 12, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. - The Warriors battled and took Wednesday night's battle over the Swift Current Broncos in a shootout at the InnovationPlex.

The Broncos controlled the play early in the first period, getting on the scoreboard first just before the midway mark of the frame. The Warriors' pressure kicked up a notch as the period continued, but they were unable to get a shot past Archer Cooke. Late in the frame, Kash Andresen was assessed a minor penalty for hooking, and the Warriors' penalty kill stood strong to keep the Broncos limited to a goal heading into the first intermission.

The Warriors landed back on the penalty kill just 1:35 into the middle frame. While on the penalty kill, Casey Brown tallied his team-leading fourth shorthanded goal of the season. The Broncos retaliated to pull ahead again. Just before the seven-minute mark, Mathieu Lajoie was assessed a double minor for high-sticking, and the Warriors landed on their third penalty kill of the evening.

The Warriors' penalty kill stood strong and drew their first power play with just 14 seconds remaining in Lajoie's penalty. The Warriors couldn't capitalize on the man-advantage. With under three minutes remaining in the frame, Kash Andresen struck to bring the Warriors back even again. The tie was broken quickly again by the Broncos' Brock Burch with just over two minutes remaining in the period.

In the third period, Dominik Pavlik scored the game-tying goal just after the three-minute mark. Neither team could break the tie by the end of regulation, and 5:00 of three-on-three overtime was not enough to declare a winner, so the game ended with a shootout.

Both goaltenders stood strong in the first two rounds of the shootout, Chase Wutzke shutting the door on both Broncos shooters, and neither Warrior was able to break past Archer Cooke. In the third round, Parker Rondeau tallied the first shootout goal. Aiden Ziprick matched it moments later to send the teams to another round.

In the fourth round of the shootout with the game on his shoulders, 16-year-old Colt Carter potted the game-winner to give the Warriors two crucial points and bring them even with the Red Deer Rebels in the race for the playoffs.

The Warriors went zero for one on the power play and three for three on the penalty kill. In net, Chase Wutzke made 33 saves on 36 shots plus three saves in the shootout. Across the ice, Archer Cooke made 30 saves on 33 shots plus two in the shootout.

Follow along with the game action on Country 100 with James Gallo or watch for free on Victory+. Take part in the Victory+ Battle of the Rinks competition for your chance to win $5000. Find more details and select your team to stream here.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.